Ben Shelton addresses "sacrifices" after going public with his relationship with soccer star Trinity Rodman

ATP star Ben Shelton discussed his relationship with Trinity Rodman. The American mentioned how their demanding careers and busy schedules cause them unexpected struggles. Highlighting the importance of occasional sacrifices, the 22-year-old also pointed out the common character trait that makes their bond strong and quick to form.

Shelton and Rodman publicly confirmed their relationship on March 17, 2025. This came after Shelton posted an Instagram photo of Rodman kissing him on the cheek in an elevator. Both athletes also shared TikTok videos with captions referencing each other before the actual confirmation. Rodman also commented on Shelton's Instagram post:

"Shooters shoot I guess 🤭👀," confirming their relationship.

Ben Shelton opened up about the struggles that fall on the couple's shared path. He mentioned that their close connection endures because they both frequently make sacrifices and consistently show mutual selflessness. The statement followed as he explained how their relationship "isn't the easiest."

“You gotta make sacrifices sometimes. It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that,” he said, in an interview with the US magazine.

With the support of his girlfriend, Ben Shelton continues to seek momentum on the courts. After the concerning setbacks in Miami and Monte Carlo, the 22-year-old has made it to the top eight at the Bavarian International.

Ben Shelton emerges as the new face of 'Thorne'

Ben Shelton at the BMW Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton became a crucial part of the supplements and health solutions brand Thorne. A fan of the company himself, the ATP star will now be the face of their latest product line, which focuses on sports performance.

In a recent release, Shelton mentioned how his and Thorne's ideology with sports wellness goes hand in hand, making it a perfect partnership.

"As an athlete, personal performance is always my top priority and I need to be at my peak, whether I’m on the road or training. I’m extremely focused on optimizing every part of my performance and I’ve been a long-time user and fan of Thorne, trusting their products as I prepare, perform and recover at the highest level," he said.

The new campaign showcased Shelton performing an intense training session. With a Thorne-branded sipper by his side, the 22-year-old made the promotion a real hit, showcasing his love for the company.

