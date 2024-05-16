"Selena Harris clearly wanted to leave"- Fans react to the NCAA gymnast entering the transfer portal after being 'dismissed' by UCLA Gymnastics

Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, Selena Harris entered the transfer portal after an incredible campaign as a part of the UCLA Women's gymnastics team. Harris was dismissed from the team as indicated by the Daily Bruin, however, the reason for her dismissal is still under wraps as coach Janelle McDonald refused to comment.

Selena Harris emerged as one of the top-performing all-rounders for the UCLA Women's gymnastics team achieving a perfect 10 three times in the 2024 season along with accolades like Pac12 Gymnast of the Year. Since 2023, Harris has become a major gymnast of Bruin nation along with Jordan Chiles leading the team to the final moments of the NCAA championships.

Her dismissal from the team came as a shocker to fans, and they took to X to express their opinion. Some of them went on to guess the reason for Selena Harris' exit from the team, while others stated their opinions on her dismissal from the team.

"Love her or hate her. You could clearly see she was obviously starting to getting annoyed towards the end of last season, and in addition to that, coming online and liking tweets about your team in a bad light. She clearly wanted to leave. What is shocking is why it’s so late," wrote a fan.

"She was staying up until she got dismissed. She made it clear she was staying in interviews and an Instagram post. Things have well and truly changed only in the last few days," chimed in another fan.

"Someone to keep an eye on. Selena Harris is one of the best gymnasts in the country," wrote a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Ummm.... I didn't see that coming," wrote another fan.

"I’m just shocked it didn’t happen sooner but I respect the flair for waiting until the last day," a fan chimed in.

"This is all speculation and conjecture— we’re all grasping at straws to make it make sense looking back on things for missed clues as if we somehow saw this coming…lol this is shocking let’s not pretend otherwise!! But it’s only natural to speculate so I get it," wrote another fan.

Selena Harris speaks on stepping up for Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles deferred her admission in the 2024 season to focus on the Paris Olympics. In due course, Harris was expected to step up as a top all-rounder for the team.

She opened up about taking up a new responsibility and pushing her limits.

“I can see everyone’s engaged, like OK, we do have this, because you got it,” I have my feet grounded, I feel more comfortable, I like having my team with me on my side,” she said.

With Selena Harris on the transfer portal, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high about her next move ahead of the 2025 season.