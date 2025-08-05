Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction as Anna Cockrell qualifies for World Championships joining Dalilah Muhammad

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Anna Cockrell securing a spot on the U.S. team for the World Athletics Championships. She achieved this by finishing in the top three at the USA Outdoor National Championships.The 400m hurdles were held on Day 4 of USATF, and Anna Cockrell finished in second place, clocking 52.89s. Dalilah Muhammad won the hurdles, clocking 52.65s, and Jasmine Jones finished third in 53.23s.Cockrell also took home the silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, finishing behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone shifted her focus to the 400m flat this season and has also secured a spot on the U.S. roster for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.After the event concluded, Anna Cockrell expressed her thoughts on making the U.S. team again. She wrote on Instagram:Another US Team and a ticket to Worlds! I don’t take any of this for granted. Massive thank you to everyone that got me to the line - my family, Boogie, my agent, Dr. Whittaker, USATF medical, @peruginocoffeehouse, the list goes on &amp; on lol. See you in Tokyo! Per aspera ad astra View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAthlos founder Alexis Ohanian reacted to the post, commenting:“Congrats!!”Screenshot of comment (IG/@annacockrell)Alexis Ohanian shows a major interest in sports and the development and growth of female athletes. He launched Athlos, an all-women’s track and field event, last year. This year, Athlos will take place on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium, New York. The meet will take place three weeks after the World Championships in Tokyo.Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about choosing New York City as the host city for AthlosWSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - Source: GettyAlexis Ohanian is behind many initiatives that support women’s sports. He is also one of the founding investors in Angel City FC and co-creator of The Off Season, a reality show centered on women’s footballers.As Athlos’ second edition approaches, Ohanian explained in an interview with CITIUS MAG why he chose New York City for the event, saying:&quot;(New York) is a city that is famous for amazing sporting venues, amazing sporting events, whether it’s a Knicks playoff game finally happening again, I’m not a baseball guy, but I assume the Yankees do a thing, or obviously the U.S. Open finals.We want to bring that energy… That is what these athletes deserve. This is what helps tell a story to the world that the Olympics are over, but Athlos is here,&quot; Alexis Ohanian said. (20:27 onwards)By 2026, entrepreneur-led Athlos will debut as a team-based, athlete-driven track and field league with Olympic Champions Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall as founding adviser-owners.