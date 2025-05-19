Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Talitha Diggs’ honest admission after 3rd place finish

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently extended his support to US sprinter Talitha Diggs. The World Champion was celebrating her third-place finish at the Atlanta City Games, and Ohanian penned a short note of encouragement for her.

Ad

Diggs is one of the most promising 400m runners on Team USA. The youngster's collegiate career saw her win multiple NCAA titles as part of the Florida Gators. In 2022, she was also a part of the American relay team that won the 4x400m event at the World Championships.

On Saturday, May 17, Talitha Diggs competed at the Atlanta City Games, registering a time of 22.79s in the 200m straight to finish third. Reflecting on her performance, Diggs wrote in an Instagram post,

Ad

Trending

“Yesterday I ran the fastest time I've run in 2 years and it shows that this is not about control it's all about TRUST ♡ I've been working on myself outside of the track & it has directly affected how I have grown on the track :) Running free and authentic is a product of the work God has done in my heart! anyhoooo just a little update to say KEEP GOING. #loveyou #thankful.”

Ad

Ad

Reacting to this, Alexis Ohanian wrote in the comments section,

“KEEP GOING.”

Via @talithadiggs on Instagram

Alexis Ohanian drops promising update about Athlos 2.0

Ohanain at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)

In 2024, Alexis Ohanian brought his entrepreneurial expertise to the track and field world. The Reddit co-founder announced the launch of ‘Athlos’, the first ever track meet focused solely on female athletes.

Ad

The first edition of the event featured some of the biggest track stars in the world, including Olympic champions Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino, and more. The event was a major hit amongst fans and athletes alike, and Ohanian soon revealed that Athlos would be back in 2025.

Recently, the 42-year-old shared a promising update about Athlos 2.0. Taking to X, he shared a snap of his laptop screen paused on a race from Athlos, writing,

Ad

“Rewatching with my pen. So much that we’re excited to improve in the production of ⁦@athlos⁩ NY this year 🙏.”

Expand Tweet

The first version of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos featured only track events. However, Ohanian has already announced that the second iteration of the competition will bring in long jump into the mix, with Tara Davis-Woodhall scheduled to headline the event. Other big names that will feature in the competition this October include Thomas, Russell, Paulino, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More