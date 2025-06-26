Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian, Gabby Thomas and more react as Faith Kipyegon gives her all but narrowly misses rare feat

Kenyan middle and long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon recently achieved a notable feat at a Nike-sponsored Paris race event. Her attempt to become the first woman to record a mile race under four minutes attracted admirable responses from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, prominent track athlete Gabby Thomas, and Olympic medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Faith Kipyegon won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Olympic Games and has four gold medals and two silver medals from the World Championships. She is the reigning Olympic champion in the 1500m race event and has won multiple Diamond League races throughout her decorated career.

At the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, Kipyegon, who is also known by her famed moniker, 'The Smiling Destroyer,' etched a meeting record in the 1000m by clocking an impressive 2:29.21 seconds. The Nike-sponsored event, 'Breaking4,' featured the Kenyan star runner attempting to break the four-minute barrier for the mile.

The event took place on June 26, 2025, at the Stade Sebastien Charlety in Paris, France. Kipyegon finished the race in 4:06.42, subsequently surpassing her world record but falling short of the attempt. Her endeavour attracted praise from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who mentioned in his recent X post:

"Even without breaking 4, she dared to try and got so close — watching this was a family affair"

Five-time Olympic medalist, Gabby Thomas, also disclosed her thoughts through her X post. She wrote:

"So inspiring🥹 Truly exemplifies what sport as a whole is about"

The reigning Olympic champion in women's long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall, also added via her Instagram story. She wrote:

"HOLY MOLY!!! 4:06"

Screenshot of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram story | Source: IG/_taarra_

Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, Kipyegon won a gold medal in the World Athletics Relays, along with other accolades.

Faith Kipyegon reflects on her mindset after finishing the sub-four-minute mile attempt

Faith Kipyegon at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

During her interview with CNN on June 26, 2025, the elite Kenyan runner shared her thoughts on her mindset after attempting the sub-four-minute mile race. She mentioned:

“Exhausted. I’m tired, but I feel good I’ve tried. That is why I was coming here to try to be the first woman to run under four minutes, but I have proven that it is possible."

She continued:

“It’s only a matter of time that I think it will come our way. If it’s not me, it’ll be somebody else. I know one day, one time, a woman will run under four. I will not lose hope. I will still go for it. I hope I will get one day, one time.”

In 2024, Faith Kipyegon also won the 1500m race event at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, the female-only track and field meeting series.

