Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian joins in honoring Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as Masai Russell and other athletes pay tribute

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, joins in as Masai Russell and other athletes penned heartfelt messages for the Jamaican veteran, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce, an eight-time Olympic medalist, is in her last season as a professional track athlete.

She competed at the Jamaican trials last month and also booked her place at the Jamaican World team, where she will be competing in the 100m event. However, beyond these track accomplishments and laurels, Fraser-Pryce has had an immense impact on the global track circuit.

In an interview for Ohanian Athlos, the 100m hurdles Olympic champion talked about the immense motivation Fraser-Pryce has had on women's sports in general. She said:

"If I could say anything to you, I would just say how much of an inspiration you have been to just women in sports. Looking to someone like Shelly and you are like she has done it over and over again."

Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall said during the interview:

"Thank you for inspiring so many women and for changing what's possible as a woman."

Reacting to this interview, Ohanian shared a short message in tribute to the legacy the Jamaican has curated on the track. He wrote:

"Give @realshellyannfp all her flowers!"

Williams' husband and Athlos founder, Alexis Ohanian, has also shown his respect to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce during the latter's campaign at the Jamaican Championships, where she was also competing at the National Stadium for one last time.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce talks about her thought process while returning to the track after maternity break

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shed light on her mindset while preparing to come back on the track after her maternity break. The Jamaican athlete's son, Zyon, was born in 2017.

In her recent conversation, the 38-year-old said that she has a knack for coming back all guns blazing after breaks or injuries. Additionally, Fraser-Pryce mentioned that during that time, she faced an injury, which forced her to take the entire 2017 season off. She said (via Marie Claire):

"I’m the kind of athlete that’s always going to come back harder the next time. When I got pregnant on the heels of that injury, I didn’t get the opportunity to do that [on my timeline]. I was sad. But I was able to step back and look at the new picture. I took the year off, and in that time my toe healed, too."

During the conversation, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also mentioned that she wanted to prove herself and was also pretty nervous during this stint of her career, but she got inspiration from her son, Zyon.

