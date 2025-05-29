Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Sha'Carri Richardson joins Athlos

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Sha'Carri Richardson as the advisor-owner and shareholder of Athlos Women's Track and Field League. Richardson came fresh off her season-opening performance at the 2025 Golden Grand Prix.

Sha'Carri Richardson entered the 2024 Paris Olympic track as the 100m World champion. She raced as a heavy gold medal favorite, but faded to second as Saint Lucian Julien Alfred clinched the win. However, Richardson ran the anchor leg of the women's 4x100m relay and brought gold to Team USA.

The 25-year-old was off the track for a long time, engaging in brand campaigns and building her business. She returned to the competitive realm in May 2025, competing in the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo. She clocked 11.47 to finish fourth in the 100m, while Bree Rizzo of Australia took the win.

As per the recent update, Sha'Carri Richardson joined Olympic gold medalists, Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall, as the advisory-owner and shareholder of Athlos Track and Field league. Sharing the news in his Instagram story, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the reigning 100m world champion, captioning:

"Welcome to Athlos @itsshaccari !!!! We're so excited to have you"

Alexis Ohanian welcomes Sha'Carri Richardson; Instagram - @alexisohanian

In a statement, Ohanian said that the athletes who shoulder the responsibility of taking their respective sports to new highs should be compensated for being the standard-bearers.

"Gabby, Sha’Carri, and Tara represent a new generation of athletes who have put this sport on their shoulders and deserve to be compensated for being the standard-bearers. We were focused on bringing them into the League as founding owners to ensure we’re building a League that our athletes will love."

The 2025 Athlos will take place after the Tokyo World Championships, and the 2026 edition will feature field events for the first time, with Jasmine Moore and Tara Davis-Woodhall as frontrunners.

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about joining the Athlos advisory board

Richardson at the Track and Field during the Paris 2024 Olympics. - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, introduced the female-only track event with a large prize pool to revolutionize women's sports. He took it up a notch this year by adding three women athletes to the shareholders' roster and giving them an unprecedented opportunity to earn and make decisions with the board.

Expressing her feelings about the major milestone in the track realm, Sha'Carri Richardson said:

"For so long, athletes, especially in track, have carried the show but never owned the stage. To have a seat at the table where the decisions get made? That’s powerful. Athlos isn’t just trying to fit track into an old model. It’s building something new that honours the athletes, the culture, and the competition in a way that grabs people’s attention and makes the sport accessible. That’s what’s going to push the sport into the mainstream." (via a statement emailed to Bloomberg)

The first edition of Athlos in 2024 handed out a total of $663,000 in prize money.

