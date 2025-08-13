Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos pens 5-word note to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Gyulai Memorial race appearance in retirement year

Serena Willliams' husband Alexis Ohanian's professional track and field league Athlos, shared a message for Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after she competed in her first event since earning her spot at the World Championships in June earlier this year. Fraser-Pryce competed in the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, where she finished 4th in the 100m event. This will be the three-time Olympic champion's final season as a pro athlete.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is regarded as one of the best sprinters of all-time. She made her breakthrough on the international stage when she won a gold medal in the 100m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first ever Caribbean woman to do so in the event. Fraser-Pryce would go on to earn multiple accolades, which included 10 World Championship gold medals and eight Olympic medals. She is also the third-fastest woman ever to run the 100m, posting a time of 10.60 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League.In a post shared on X, the official Athlos account showed their support for Fraser-Pryce after she made an appearance at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, marking her first event since competing in the Jamaican National Championships. They wrote: &quot;Oh how we’ve missed her 🥹❤️&quot;Outside the sport, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also recently featured on the digital cover of Marie Claire magazine's July Women in Sports Issue.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on winning gold at 2008 Olympics: &quot;Definitely changed everything&quot;Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently discussed her gold medal victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she recorded a time of 10.78s to win her first Olympic gold medal. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, she said (0:17 onwards): &quot;When I won the World Championship in Beijing, China, that definitely changed everything. That really taught me to believe in myself. It changed everything for my family, for myself, how I looked at myself, and how blessed I was at that point. One of the lessons I think track taught me is that a lot can change in a year. You just have to continue to work hard and really lay the foundation. I know that no matter what it looks like today, tomorrow is going to be better.&quot;Fraser-Pryce would go on to win her second Olympic gold medal in 100m at the 2012 Olympics. She holds four Olympic medals in the event, making her the most decorated female Olympic sprinter in the 100m.