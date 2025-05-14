Sha'Carri Richardson hypes up upcoming trip in latest update

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a hint about her upcoming trip in her latest social media post. The American is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Richardson is yet to start her 2025 season and was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, winning two medals. She won a silver medal in the 100m dash, where she clocked 10.87s, and was bested by Julien Alfred, who claimed first place after recording 10.72s. Following this, Richardson won a gold medal in the women's 4x100m dash, where she and her team registered a time of 41.78s.

Amid the preparations for the ongoing track season, the star athlete is also enjoying her downtime and has most recently dropped a hint of going on a trip. She shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, where she sported a stylish grey-colored tracksuit, and anticipated her trip by writing a caption that read:

"Where are we going😛"

Richardson’s Instagram story (@itsshacarri/IG)

The sprinter frequently shares her off-season shenanigans on social media, including her new hairstyles, outfits, and training sessions. A few weeks ago, she shared a glimpse of her glammed-up look while training on her Instagram story. She posted a boomerang where she was seen sitting on the track, donning a stylish Nike t-shirt, and had her hair tied in a bun.

When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about what helped her stay disciplined in high school and college

In an interview in 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson sat for a conversation with FloTrack, where she made her feelings known about what helped her smooth college transition. She opened up about what fueled her discipline during her high school years and helped her stay focused on her goals.

She said about adopting self-discipline:

"I would say if anything that I take most from that time of my life training-wise, I would say the amount of work I realized it takes to be great and also doing that. I feel like I learned most of my self-discipline during that time period as well. Just knowing that I have capabilities that I was blessed with on top of the fact that I'm willing to put work ethic on top of that, showing the results even in high school, what I was able to do," Sha'Carri Richardson said.

The athlete further spoke about proving people wrong who doubted her and making her family proud.

“And just being able to just remember that and roll that over going into college, still being able to discipline myself because I knew I had certain things in mind I wanted to do and, people that I wanted to prove wrong, people that I want to make proud…In high school, I was working out twice a day...So it literally just strengthened my work ethic and my self-discipline, which I, even to this day, am glad that I found," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made her second appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she donned a stunning yellow-colored Valentino Alessandro Michele outfit.

