Sha'Carri Richardson beams in joy after emotional reunion with furry companion

Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed her joy after being reunited with her pet dog, Champion. Days after staying away due to the pet's training, Richardson couldn't control her happiness when Champion returned home.

The American sprinter shared an emotional video farewell to Champion on May 14, 2025, when he went off to a K9 training academy in Orlando. Following his return, Richardson expressed her love and happiness by penning a heartwarming message on social media.

"I really love my dog🥹 I’m so glad he’s home from school," Richardson wrote.

She also shared a heartfelt message before dropping off her beloved Champion at the K9 training center.

"Champion goes to school 🐕‍🦺.. We’re definitely missing him 😭but he’s in great hands @thek9trainingacademyorlando."

Sha'Carri Richardson made her return to the track to commence her 2025 season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix after having last competed at the Brussels Diamond League in 2024. At the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Richardson settled in fourth place in the 100m by clocking 11.47 seconds.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist also signed for Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's track and field meet, Athlos. Richardson will be seen making her debut at the event in 2026. The American sprinter will headline the event along with her fellow teammates and Paris Olympic gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Gabby Thomas.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about importance of slowing down

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Although Sha'Carri Richardson has been away from major competitions so far in 2025, she enjoyed a successful run in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, accumulating three World Championships and two Olympic medals. However, in a recent interview with FORTHEWIN, Richardson highlighted the importance of slowing down in the process, stating it helps in moving forward by reflecting on the journey.

"I have to give myself patience of actually committing to slowing down and understanding that slowing down is continuing to go forward," Richardson said. "I would say the hardest part about having to slow down is understanding that slowing down does not take away from going forward. I would say that sometimes I feel like speed is equivalent to moving forward, and I don't give that same energy to slowing down, processing ― seeing ― which is still the same equivalent to going forward."

Sha'Carri Richardson won a gold and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and 100m, respectively, at the Paris Games.

