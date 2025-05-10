Sha'Carri Richardson drops 4-word reaction to new study on 'rare' sleep pattern matching hers

Sha’Carri Richardson shared her reaction online to a recent discovery about people's sleeping patterns. Richardson was in New York earlier this week for the Met Gala, where she made an appearance. She was part of the host committee that helped plan the event alongside others such as Lebron James, Simone Biles, and Angel Reese. She also made an appearance at the 2021 edition of the fashion event.

Sha’Carri Richardson specializes in the 100m and 200m sprinting events and has racked up numerous accolades since making her breakthrough. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won a silver medal in the 100m and also anchored Team USA to come from behind and win the gold medal in the 4x100m relay event. Richardson studied at Louisiana State University, where she became a Collegiate Record Holder in the 100m event.

Richardson took to Instagram to share how she's getting inadequate amounts of sleep, and reacted to a new scientific discovery which states that a rare genetic mutation lets some people thrive on four hours of sleep. She wrote:

"I am some people 😅,"

Still taken from Richardson's Instagram (source: @itsshacarri/Instagram)

Richardson competed at the Brussels Diamond League finals after the Paris Olympics, wrapping up her 2024 season.

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts to winning the 100m world title in Budapest

Sha’Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson had an impressive performance at the World Athletics Championships in 2023, where she won a gold medal in the 100m event. She also managed to win a gold medal in the 4x100m Relay event and a bronze medal in the 200m event.

In an interview with World Athletics, Richardson was asked how much it meant to her to win the 100m gold medal, to which she said: (0:16 onwards)

"It meant so much. It meant the people that's supporting me, the people that believed in me, my family, just knowing that hard work pays off. It's been a lot I've been going through but to overcome all of that, and my work speaking for itself, been so silent this year because I wanted my performance to bring all the words that I needed to speak myself, it feels amazing. It feels like, it feels like everything has paid off and I'm grateful."

Richardson won several medals at the World Championships in 2023, which clearly meant a lot to her personally. She is regarded as one of the fastest sprinters in the world at the moment.

