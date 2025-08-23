Sha'Carri Richardson exudes confidence for World Championships after Brussels DL podium finish

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her excitement and confidence for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. The competition is set to start in a few weeks, where Richardson will be seen defending her 100m title.

Ad

This comes just a few hours after her appearance at the Diamond League in Brussels, where she also competed in the 100m event. She had an impressive outing in the race against a stacked field featuring the likes of season lead holder Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Jamaican track veteran, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Richardson finished second in the race after clocking a run time of 11.08 seconds and was just outdone by Jefferson-Wooden. This was her only top-three finish in the season, other than the 100m heats at USATF Outdoors. Following the event, the 100m World champion shared a flurry of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

Among these pictures, Richardson can also be seen holding a banner of the Tokyo World Championships, whereas her other pictures feature mirror selfies and a seaside picture wearing a white dress.

Richardson's story (Image via: @itsshacarri on IG)

Richardson's story with the World Championships banner (Image via: @itsshacarri on IG)

Richardson's story (Image via: @itsshacarri on IG)

"See yall Sept 13," Richardson remarked in her story.

Ad

Richardson's glimpses seaside (Image via: @itsshacarri on IG)

Notably, Sha'Carri Richardson had a very different start to her 2025 season courtesy of an injury. She struggled severely in her initial few races, such as the Prefontaine Classic, where she was ninth, and the Silesia Diamond League, where she finished sixth.

Ad

Additionally, at the USATF Outdoors, she also punched her ticket for the 200m event at the Worlds, a race that saw her clinch a bronze medal last time around in Budapest.

Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her confidence at the USATF Outdoor Championships 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson (middle) (Image via: Getty)

Sha'carri Richardson expressed her confidence after her 100m heats at the USATF Outdoor Nationals. Speaking in an interview, the 100m World Champion shared that she has been feeling quite good and prepared recently, and her confidence is back.

Ad

Additionally, Richardson also remarked that she has let go of several people around her who were holding her down. She said (via Athlos, 00:30 onwards):

"I'm feeling light, I'm feeling better. I've let go of so many things, people that have just been holding me down as an anchor. I feel like this weekend showed that, getting my confidence back, just running and executing as well as showing up."

Ad

Barring her performances at the USATF Outdoors, Sha'Carri Richardson also made headlines for her alleged arrest for a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More