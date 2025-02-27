Sha'Carri Richardson gives special shout out to American rapper GloRilla amid preparation for 2025 season

Sha'Carri Richardson gave a shout-out to the American rapper, Gloria Hallelujah. The athlete is currently gearing up to compete in the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Ad

Richardson has not yet commenced her 2025 season; the 24-year-old has confirmed her participation in the Prefontaine Classic, which will be held in July this year. She is currently in her off-season and has frequently shared updates about almost all the things she did to enjoy her downtime.

Most recently, she shared a video of her shadow seemingly walking on the treadmill on her Instagram story, vibing to one of the songs of Hallelujah. She wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"@glorillapimp always get me right," wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.

Richardson’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, the American athlete shared a heartfelt wish for her fellow sprinter, Aleia Hobbs, on her 29th birthday. Richardson took to her Instagram story, sharing a seemingly old picture of them, and added a heartwarming birthday wish that read:

Ad

"We getting up there 🥹😂 Happy Birthday to You! TRULY A GOAT to me since day 1 by truly being you yourself !!!! @aleiabitofthis ✨”

Apart from this, Richardson has recently been spending her time with Christian Coleman, and both of them have been sharing several updates with each other on social media as well. They attended the Super Bowl together.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about the favorite moment of her career

Sha'Carri Richardson concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the 100m dash. She clocked a time of 10.87s to earn the second-place finish in the event, and the gold medal was clinched by Julien Alfred, who ran an impressive speed of 10.72s.

Ad

The athlete was recently featured in Nike's latest ad campaign, where she was handed a receipt for her accomplishments. Reflecting on it, the sprinter highlighted her 100m silver medal win at the Paris Olympics and called it the favorite moment of her career.

“If I had to pick out of all of these, my favorite moment, of course, would be earning my silver medal at the Olympics, this 2024 Olympic Games. Being able to sit and look at all of my accomplishments continues to show that I am on the path that I am designed to be on. And there are so much more accomplishments to add to the list."

Along with the silver medal win, Sha'Carri Richardson also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay. She and her team, including Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and Gabby Thomas, ran an impressive time of 41.78s to stand atop the podium, defeating Great Britain and Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback