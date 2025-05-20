Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on 'soft rich girl era' message to boyfriend Christian Coleman while trying on Met Gala outfit

American track athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson, revealed the message she conveyed to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, about her 2025 Met Gala fit. This was Richardson's second Met Gala Red Carpet event of her career after the one she featured in 2021.

For the event, Richardson chose a lavender dress with shades of yellow in it by Valentino. The track athlete had also revealed that she wore this shade because it was her late mother's favorite shade.

In a pre-met, released just a few hours ago on her YouTube channel, Richardson can be heard saying that her outfit is giving princess vibes, and also remarked that she told Coleman, that she is in her rich girl era. The 2024 Olympics silver medalist said (8:26 onwards):

"We just got to figure out how to walk like this. It's giving princess goddess, I'm loving it, it's getting soft. I told my boyfriend I'm in my soft rich girl era, you can't get the rich. This is beautiful."

Just a few days after attending the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet, Sha'Carri Richardson featured in her first track meet of the season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix. She failed to clinch a podium finish in the event, finishing 4th in 11.47 seconds behind Bree Rizzo, Twanisha Terry, and Sade McCreath.

Christian Coleman expressed his thoughts on the relationship with Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Christian Coleman shed light on his relationship with fellow athlete Sha'Carri Richardson. Coleman and Richardson have been training together for the entire 2025 pre-season and also featured together at the Seiko Golden Prix. Coleman finished 3rd in the 100m race of the competition.

Speaking in an interview during the competition, Coleman shared that both of them are looking to bring a proper balance in their lives and relationship. Additionally, he also mentioned that their training group looks up to them as regular teammates, and it changes nothing within this group owing to their relationship. Coleman said (via Olympics.com):

"I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance. We're in the same training group, and I think that we don't look at it as any different. Everybody within our training group just kind of treats us as teammates and, you know, we just support each other, trying to feed off each other. The same way we would do with everyone in our group."

Christian Coleman also remarked that he and Sha'Carri Richardson are just looking to put the effort into their work and share the belief that things will go smoothly following this process.

