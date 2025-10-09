“She gonna blush” - Noah Lyles reveals reason for sharing glam pictures with fiance Junelle Bromfield amid career downtime

Noah Lyles posted glamorous pictures with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, believing that the latter would be surprised when she chanced upon them. Lyles and Bromfield have been enjoying track downtime after the US star's World Championships success. Noah Lyles and fellow track athlete Junelle Bromfield first connected in 2017, when she slid into his DMs. They met a few times but remained friends, even getting involved with other people over the next three years. In 2022, the two reconnected, went on their second real date, and officially began their relationship that August. Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield even became training partners, coached by Lance Brauman at the Adidas Florida Training Center. The couple got engaged in October 2024 after their Paris Olympic campaigns, and they often attend events and express love for each other on social media. Shortly after the 2025 World Championships, where Lyles won his fourth 200m title and helped the 4x100m relay team clinch victory, he posted a glamorous picture with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, on his X handle, thinking it would be a pleasant surprise for her.&quot;I’m posting these because she gonna blush when she sees it @JunelleBromfiel,&quot; he wrote. Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield were baptized at Olive Church in Orlando, Florida, in September 2025. After the ceremony, Lyles shared the Bible verse Joshua 24:15 on his social media, pledging to serve God alongside his household.Noah Lyles once revealed that he would 'wing' his wedding as promised to his brother's girlfriend two years agoLyles and Bromfield at the Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open - (Source: Getty)Noah Lyles planned a surprise proposal for Junelle Bromfield in October 2024. He brought his vision to life with the help of a party planner, setting up the surprise in a backyard adorned with a large heart made of pink roses and the much-anticipated question spelled out in marquee lights. Lyles winged the engagement speech and talked about peace and vulnerability in their relationship, getting a 'yes' from the Jamaican quicker than expected. The couple will get married on April 4, 2026, blending their cultures in a celebration where everyone is expected to show up in their best Sunday outfits. The music will be taken care of by the Olympic gold medalist, and there will be empty chairs for Bromfield's late mother and brother. In conversation with The Knot, Lyles shared that he would be improvising his vows at the wedding, as promised to his brother's girlfriend two years ago.&quot;I have a bet going on with my brother's girlfriend. I told her about two years ago that I would wing my vows, and I stand true to that,&quot; he said.Bromfield mentioned that she would rather write the vows down because she is not as confident in public. &quot;I most definitely will not. I get nervous in big crowds, so I need to write my vows.&quot;Lyles and Bromfield will also have melanin as one of their wedding themes, turning the latter's colorism criticisms into a beautiful thing.