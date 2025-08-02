"She's lovely" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives verdict on Coco Gauff's Canadian Open opponent Victoria Mboko ahead of their 4R clash

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently opened up about her thoughts on Coco Gauff's upcoming Canadian Open opponent, Victoria Mboko. Both tennis players are gearing up for their fourth-round clash.

Mboko advanced to the fourth round of the National Bank Open by beating Marie Bouzkova in the third round on Friday, August 1. The Canadian produced a dominant display, registering a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over the Czech.

The showdown between Mboko and Gauff is scheduled at the Center Court on Saturday, August 2. Before the clash, Williams' ex-coach discussed Gauff's opponent, commending her talent on the court. One X user posted a video of Mboko playing in the third round, which caught the attention of Stubbs, who made her feelings known about the player, writing:

"She's a lovely young woman too. Lots of talent."

Rennae Stubbs @rennaestubbs LINK Rennae Stubbs on Victoria Mboko

Gauff advanced to the Round of 16 after besting Veronika Kudermetova in a three-set match, the last two of which the American won (4-6, 7-5, 6-2). Following the match, Stubbs praised the 21-year-old American, appreciating her for never giving up, no matter how tough the situation.

Coco Gauff opened up about her form after the Canadian Open 3R win

Following Coco Gauff's stellar performance against Kudermetova in the third round of the National Bank Open, she made her feelings known about her current form. The American has been facing consecutive setbacks after her second Grand Slam win at the French Open, as she faced early exits in the Berlin Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

The Canadian Open is looking different for her so far as compared to her last two performances; however, she is still working hard to get back to her form. In the interview, she shared that her performance in the third round wasn't her best, but it was 'enough' for that match.

“The goal of the game is to survive and advance. It’s not my best, but it’s good enough for today. That’s all I can ask for. Mentally, I’m very proud of myself. There are obviously parts of my game I have to work on and one of those is the serve," Coco Gauff said.

"The fact I’m winning these matches not feeling my best is something to be proud of. I only can look forward to the future when I am feeling my best. Hopefully it’s a bit easier," she added.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter LINK Coco Gauff on beating Kudermetova in Montreal

Coco Gauff recently received feedback from Rennae Stubbs about modifying her serve.

