"The goal of the game is to survive"- Coco Gauff gets real about comeback despite struggles in Candian Open 3R

Coco Gauff admitted she was far from her best during her third-round win at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. The WTA No. 2 lost the first set, but eventually managed to pull off a comeback victory against Veronika Kudermetova.

On Thursday, July 31, Gauff, the top seed at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event in Montreal, produced 14 doubles faults throughout her third-round match against Kudermetova. Despite her wayward serving display, the American registered a fighting 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over the Russian.

In the immediate aftermath of the result, Coco Gauff gave an on-court interview, in which she assessed her display against Kudermetova. The 21-year-old was critical of her performance, but at the same time, she also laid bare her pride about her steely mentality, which ultimately helped her secure progress to the fourth round of the 2025 National Bank Open.

"The goal of the game is to survive and advance. It’s not my best but it’s good enough for today. That’s all I can ask for," Gauff said.

The two-time singles Major champion subsequently added:

"I’m sure everyone can read my body language, so I don’t think I’m gonna be that nice to myself. Mentally I’m very proud of myself. There are obviously parts of my games I have to work on and one of those is the serve. The fact I’m winning these matches not feeling my best is something to be proud of. I only can look forward to the future when I am feeling my best.. hopefully it’s a bit easier."

Coco Gauff struggled with her serve in her first match at this year's Canadian Open as well

Coco Gauff during her second-round match against Danielle Collins at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

After receiving a first-round bye, Coco Gauff began her 2025 National Bank Open campaign in Montreal with a second-round clash against compatriot Danielle Collins. The WTA No. 2 shockingly hit 23 double faults throughout the encounter, and was two points away from defeat in the decisive third set. However, Gauff held her own and ultimately won the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).

Later, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1, urged the American to modify her second serve. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stubbs wrote:

"I really wish Coco would just think about getting under the ball more on her 2nd serve. She has to accelerate up not down...so think 7pm on the ball not noon...its hard to explain but if u think of the ball as a clock it helps."

Up next for Coco Gauff in Montreal is a fourth-round match against home hope Victoria Mboko. The American and the Canadian locked horns for the first time on the WTA Tour earlier this year at the Italian Open. Gauff won the encounter 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

