After Coco Gauff's shocking 23-double fault display at Canadian Open, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs calls for modifications to her serve

Serena Williams' Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff make some improvements on her serve as she heads to the National Bank Open second round. Gauff had a narrow escape in the first round, overcoming 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors to clinch the win against compatriot Danielle Collins. Coco Gauff's Roland Garros win was the first for an American woman since Serena Williams achieved it in 2015. She wished to continue her form on grass but faced shock first-round exits from Wimbledon and the Berlin Open. After sitting out the Citi Open for a much-needed break, she returned to the court at Montreal, building up to the US Open. The World No. 2 was almost on the verge of losing the third set, but Collins failed to reach the match point, losing nine of the 11 points, thus giving the former an edge. After the unexpected victory, Gauff received some insights from Serena Williams' coach, Rennae Stubbs, who suggested that the two-time major champion not get on the front foot early on and make improvements to her serve. (X handle)&quot;I really wish Coco would just think about getting under the ball more on her 2nd serve. She has to accelerate up not down...so think 7pm on the ball not noon...its hard to explain but if u think of the ball as a clock it helps.&quot;Her other post read:&quot;Also Coco, get that toss back and don’t get on that front foot too early.&quot;Stubbs previously predicted Gauff's win midway through her game, as the American has always shown determination on the court. Despite the latter's errors, when she came out victorious, Stubbs beamed with pride in herself.Coco Gauff's next opponent, Veronika Kudermetova, will come fresh off defeating Olga Danilovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. Coco Gauff talked about her win after defeating Danielle Collins in two setsCoco Gauff at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)While Coco Gauff did the foul-ups, her opponent also recorded 13 double faults and 80 unforced errors and broke serve nine times. The match left Gauff frustrated but relieved as the worst that could be was already out of the way. However, the Florida native also highlighted some positives that she took home from the game. &quot;I was practicing well and I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way. Maybe if I cut that in half, it would be a quicker match for me. &quot;I thought that I was playing well, except that part of my game. Danielle is a great ball striker and for me to break her as many times as I did, there's definitely some positives to take from today,&quot;he said. (via WTA Tour)The 21-year-old amassed 10 career singles titles and nine doubles titles throughout her career.