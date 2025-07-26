The women's singles draw for the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal, also known as the National Bank Open, was unveiled on Saturday, July 26. We are in for a week of high-octane tennis action.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the WTA 1000 tournament, citing fatigue, as she prioritizes recovery ahead of her US Open title defense. In her absence, Coco Gauff steps in as the top seed, while reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek takes the second seed spot.

Defending champion Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova round out the top five seeds. All three are formidable contenders and could make things difficult for Gauff and Swiatek in their pursuit of the title.

There are several thrilling first-round clashes to watch out for, including Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally. The event also holds special significance as it marks Eugenie Bouchard’s final professional tournament following her retirement announcement.

With that in mind, let's dive into how the women's singles draw of the 2025 Canadian Open might unfold over the next seven days.

Top half: Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, Jasmine Paolini make for an interesting draw

Emma Navarro pictured at the 2025 Citi DC Open | Image Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (1) Coco Gauff, (4) Mirra Andreeva, (7) Jasmine Paolini, (8) Emma Navarro, (9) Elena Rybakina, (12) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (14) Diana Shnaider, (15) Daria Kasatkina, (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (20) Linda Noskova, (23) Sofia Kenin, (24) Marta Kostyuk, (26) Ashlyn Krueger, (28) McCartney Kessler, (29) Olga Danilovic, (30) Dayana Yastremska

Dark Horse: Marie Bouzkova

Analysis: Top seed Coco Gauff headlines this half of the draw and will begin her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She could face fellow American Danielle Collins in her opener.

While Gauff had a slow start to the season, she bounced back impressively by capturing her second Grand Slam title at the French Open. Although she couldn’t carry that momentum into Wimbledon, her strong record on hard courts makes her a serious title contender here.

In the third round, the American could face either Olga Danilovic or Veronika Kudermetova, with a potential fourth-round matchup against Sofia Kenin, Victoria Mboko, or Diana Shnaider. While all are solid competitors, the World No. 2 is expected to navigate these challenges comfortably and make her way to the quarterfinals.

In the last eight, Coco Gauff could face either Jasmine Paolini or Ekaterina Alexandrova. Both would be challenging opponents, but if Gauff plays to her strengths and maintains composure, she should have the edge to come through.

The other half of the draw is stacked with talent, featuring big names like Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina, and Emma Navarro. Among them, Andreeva stands out as a serious threat on hardcourts, having consistently impressed throughout the season. She’s also the only one of the trio to win a WTA 1000 title this year, claiming the crown at Indian Wells.

Rybakina and Navarro are certainly strong contenders, especially with the Kazakh showing signs of a return to form with a solid run to the semifinals at the Citi DC Open. However, Navarro has been struggling lately and, based on current form, doesn't appear likely to make a deep run or reach the quarterfinals.

A potential quarterfinal clash between Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina seems likely, with the Russian holding a slight edge thanks to her recent consistency on hardcourts. If she gets through, Andreeva could set up a blockbuster semifinal against Coco Gauff. However, the reigning Roland-Garros champion might prove too strong a hurdle for the youngster to clear.

Semifinal Prediction: Coco Gauff def. Mirra Andreeva

Bottom half: Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, & Madison Keys look to destroy Jessica Pegula's title defense

Amanda Anisimova pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (2) Iga Swiatek, (3) Jessica Pegula, (5) Amanda Anisimova, (6) Madison Keys, (10) Elina Svitolina, (11) Karolina Muchova, (13) Liudmila Samsonova, (16) Clara Tauson, (17) Belinda Bencic, (19) Elise Mertens, (21) Magdalena Frech, (22) Jelena Ostapenko, (25) Magda Linette, (27) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, (31) Rebecca Sramkova, (32) Peyton Stearns

Dark Horse: Emma Raducanu

Analysis: This section of the bottom half features second seed Iga Swiatek, third seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Amanda Anisimova, sixth seed Madison Keys, and others. Pegula is the defending champion. She won the Canadian Open last year by defeating Anisimova in the final, and both players seem poised to meet again in the quarterfinals.

While Anisimova comes in with momentum following her run to the Wimbledon final, Pegula’s unpredictability and experience on hardcourts could give her the edge, possibly pushing her through to the semifinals once again.

Another potential quarterfinal from this half is a showdown between Swiatek and Keys. Swiatek’s current form makes her a clear favorite to reach the last eight, and if Keys can get past Belinda Bencic, the Pole is her only hurdle, and a tough one at that.

Between Swiatek and Keys, the former World No. 1 is the likely pick to advance to the semifinals, but against an unpredictable Pegula, even Swiatek could succumb to defeat.

Semifinal Prediction: Jessica Pegula def. Iga Swiatek

Canadian Open 2025: Final prediction

Coco Gauff def. Jessica Pegula

