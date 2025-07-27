"Crazy for me to see" - Coco Gauff sends grateful message to fans turning up in her signature New Balance shoes, promises special gesture in return

Coco Gauff sent a thankful message to fans who turn up for her matches wearing her signature New Balance shoes. Through her message, the WTA No. 2 also boldly promised to treat those fans to 'whatever they want her to do' if they continue attending her matches wearing her signature footwear.On the night of Sunday, July 26, Gauff took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave an emphatic &quot;shoutout&quot; to the fans who show up for her matches sporting New Balance's Coco Delray, CG1 and CG2 shoes. The two-time singles Major champion wrote:&quot;Shoutout to all the homies pulling up to my matches in CG1s, CG2s, and The Delrays. Not that I have favorites amongst y’all butttt if you pull up in those i’m signing, or taking a pic, basically whatever you want me to do, it’s always crazy for me to see ppl wearing my shoes fr❤️&quot;It was in 2018 when a 14-year-old Coco Gauff signed with New Balance. Four years later, the American sports apparel and footwear juggernaut launched Gauff's first pair of signature sneakers, the CG1. Not long after this development, the Florida native signed a long-term extension to her deal with New Balance, the specifics of which have not been made public.Right now, the 10-time career singles titlist is in Montreal for the 2025 National Bank Open; her first competitive outing in this year's North American summer hardcourt swing.&quot;I had been thinking about returning to this tournament for a while&quot; - Coco Gauff ahead of National Bank Open 2025 in MontrealCoco Gauff (Source: Getty)Main draw matches at the WTA 1000 edition of the 2025 National Bank Open are set to commence on Monday, July 27 at Montreal's IGA Stadium. Coco Gauff, the No. 1 seed at the event courtesy Aryna Sabalenka's withdrawal, will get her campaign underway in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.Ahead of her campaign at the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt event, Gauff laid bare her happiness at returning to Montreal, saying:&quot;I am very happy to be back here in Montreal, hoping to have a good start on hard courts, as this will be my first cement tournament since last March. I had been thinking about returning to this tournament for a while, so my wish is that things go well for me, hopefully I can fulfill that.&quot;Coco Gauff's form ahead of her first match in Montreal is a concern though. The American's two most recent competitive outings, both of which came on grass, were straight set losses.