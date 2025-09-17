Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce rocks unique black dress at NIKE event in collaboration with Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shared glimpses of her recent fit as she attends an event amidst her 2025 World Championships campaign. Notably, it was a NIKE event, a brand that has sponsored the Jamaican since 2008 and for the majority of her career.

She is also a part of NIKE's upcoming collection, which is set to launch later this week. The collection is also blended by the prominent Japanese designer, Tomo Koizumi. Just a few days before the launch, an event was held showcasing some of the designs of the collection in Tokyo, and it was attended by Fraser-Pryce.

She shared a few glimpses of her time at the event on her Instagram stories, where the veteran athlete can be seen in a unique all-black dress and can also be seen with designer Koizumi.

Glimpse of Fraser-Pryce in the NIKE event (Image via: @realshellyannfp on IG)

Glimpses of Fraser-Pryce attending the event (Image via: @realshellyannfp on IG)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competed in the 100m finals a few days ago, where she finished 6th in a run time of 11.06 seconds as the USA's Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched the title. However, Fraser-Pryce still has an opportunity to conclude her final World Championships with a medal in the 4x100m relays, where she is expected to be included in the Jamaican quartet.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her emotions after the 100m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known after the 100m finals of the World Championships in Tokyo. Speaking in an interview after the race, the Jamaican athlete expressed her gratefulness for being able to compete in the 100m finals for one last time before she retires from the track.

Additionally, Fraser-Pryce also reflected on her debut World Championships in 2007 and added (via Olympics.com):

"Tonight I am really grateful that I was able to stand on the track one more time in the 100m finals. It has been such a privilege, an honour, and my greatest blessing to stand here tonight. I came into this championship with so many odds, but I made the final. And I think that is a huge accomplishment. I remember in 2007 when I started, I was unsure what I wanted to do, but I walked away with so much from the championship."

In her debut world event in 2007, Osaka, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clinched a runner-up finish as part of the Jamaican 4x100m quartet. Since that event, the Jamaican veteran has added 15 more medals, including 10 gold ones, to her tally.

