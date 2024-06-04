Shilese Jones’ coach opens up about the gymnast’s decision of withdrawing from the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024

Shilese Jones' coach Sarah Korngold revealed the strategies behind the gymnast's withdrawal from the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024. The 21-year-old recently stepped back from competing at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships citing a mild shoulder injury.

Jones delivered an exceptional performance at the US Core Hydration Classic 2024. She earned the second position in the all-around competition with a score of 57.650. The world medalist also recorded a commendable score of 15.250 to stand atop the podium at the US Classic 2024. However, the shoulder injury soared up right after this competition, as confirmed by Jones.

"Right after I got off the floor [there], I didn't hear click, I didn't hear any pops, nothing major. I was just like, ‘Oh, my shoulder's a little sore.’ And, then, I was like, ‘No, it's really sore'." (via Olympics.com)

Jones announced her withdrawal on social media, promising a comeback in the Olympic Trials. Her coach opened up about the same in a recent interview with GymCastic and stated that the Olympic trials would be their priority.

Jones was medically fit to compete at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024 after the injury, but opted not to take the risk.

"If it had been Olympic trials, we would have competed this weekend," said Korngold. "Her shoulder hurts, but it's structurally sound. And she's medically.. they said you could go.. we just felt like the ramifications of pushing through that much inflammation this weekend might have led to longer term consequences that we didn't want to deal with all summer."

Adding to this, the coach expressed excitement about competing at the Paris Olympic Trials.

"She was mad, but we decided not to do it. And that was the right decision. We are excited to train and feel better for trials and hopefully Paris."

Shilese Jones' selection for the Olympic Trials despite withdrawal from the US Gymnastics Championships

Shilese Jones filed a petition to compete at the US Olympic Trials, slated to be held from June 21-30. The same has received approval from the Athlete Selection Committee. The Paris hopeful secured her ticket to the Olympic trials even after withdrawing from the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships.

Jones made a firm decision to compete at the US Olympic Trials despite sustaining a shoulder injury during the US Core Hydration Classic. She met the criteria for the athletes to qualify for the trials. The Paris Olympics hopeful participated in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and also competed in at least two events at the 2024 US Classic.

The Athlete Selection Committee added her name to the Olympic Trials roster, and the same was announced by USA Gymnastics on X.

"The Athlete Selection Committee has approved petitions from Shilese Jones & Kaliya Lincoln to the Olympic Trials."

Shilese Jones is gearing up to compete at the 2024 Olympics Trials and will be contending with Simone Biles and Kayla Dicello.