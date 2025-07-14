"Shot out like a bullet"- Quincy Wilson gets real about setting new U18 400m world record at the Ed Murphy Classic 

Quincy Wilson opened up about setting a new U18 world record in the 400m at the Ed Murphy Classic 2025. The American athlete shocked the track world with a 44.10s performance against an incredible line-up of athletes at the University of Memphis.

Wilson marched onto the outdoor track season after incredible performances in indoor races, along with improving his personal best as the season progressed. The 17-year-old displayed great athletic prowess in both the individual and relay races, making him one of the top junior quarter-milers in the country.

As Quincy Wilson continued his 2025 season with the World Championships in foresight, he competed in the men's 400m at the Ed Murphy Classic and won the title with a new U-18 400m world record after clocking 44.10. The American athlete registered a strong start, followed by an incredible cruise phase and a dominating finish in the final stretch of the race to clinch the victory.

Wilson spoke about his performance in a post-race interview and shared that after evaluating a lot of his races, he worked on his start as well as other aspects of his performance. Moreover, Quincy Wilson shared that he trusted the process on his coach's advice and was able to execute the race according to plan.

" If you go see my races before, I haven't been getting out. My coach has been telling me to stand on process, do what we gotta do, and I went out there and shot out like a bullet," he said.

Quincy Wilson opens up about his struggles in the 2025 season

Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about facing struggles early in the 2025 season in an interview with Citius Mag. After winning the title at the New Balance Indoor National Championships, Wilson shared that he was impressed by the race atmosphere and enjoyed competing in the event after taking a break from racing for a brief period.

Wilson shared that he had been sick and had asthma, which made it tough for him to recover quickly. Moreover, he shared that he was bedridden due to his struggles with asthma.

"I think it was a great atmosphere because I was hyped up. I put in lot of work into this. Beyond just the win because I honestly haven't ran since USA's. I haven't ran since USA's I've been in the bed. I was real sick, I had bad asthma. So, it took me a long time to like get back. I have been using my inhaler. I have been trying to get everything to make sure that I was right for today," he said. (1:00 onwards)

Quincy Wilson expressed that he took the right measures, along with doing a lot of hard work, to make a comeback to the track in the 2025 season.

