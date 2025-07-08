Simone Biles cheers husband Jonathan Ownes as he steps up for a good cause

Simone Biles reacted to her husband, Jonathan Owens, celebrating the success of the fourth edition of his youth football camp. The NFL safety welcomed young girls and boys to his camp, mentoring and motivating them to prosper in the sporting field.

Ad

Simone Biles was a regular on the NFL field when her husband, Jonathan Owens, played with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. At the Paris Olympics, where Biles extended her medal count to 11 and became the oldest gymnast to win the all-around gold since 1952, Owens joined the family to cheer on her from the stands, besides noting down the scores.

Biles then became a fixture in the NFL again as her husband played in his first season with the Chicago Bears. The couple even compromised on family time during special occasions like Thanksgiving. Continuing to be Owens' constant support system. Simone Biles expressed pride in her husband as he celebrated the success of his youth football camp's fourth edition.

Ad

Trending

"Proud of you. Keep putting on for the city," her comment read.

Biles reacts to her husband's achievement; Instagram - @jowens

Owens posted a carousel of highlights from the day, featuring young girls and boys, the NFL safety's friends and teammates. His wife was also present at the event, capturing moments with her phone camera. She turned up the glamour in a black bodycon dress, braided hair, and sunglasses.

Ad

"4th annual!! ✅ Shoutout to all the families, volunteers, and our sponsors that showed up to make this day magical as it, the kids had a blast and the competition was incredible!! See yall next year," Simone Biles' husband captioned.

Biles and Owens went to South Africa for their honeymoon in February this year.

Simone Biles's husband reacted to the gymnast's glammed-up looks during the Belize vacation

Biles and Owens at the Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York - (Source: Getty)

Belize, being her mother Nellie Biles' hometown, is the second home of the 11-time Olympic medalist, as confirmed earlier. She also holds an additional citizenship of the Central American nation.

Ad

Recently, she jetted off to Belize for a getaway with her husband amid career engagements. Biles posted photos of herself in a black bikini, holding a drink, and the next slide featured the couple cozied up for the camera.

"gone to belize "

Owens, who will begin his second season with the Bears, expressed admiration for his wife and commented:

"You so fine baby wheeewww"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby and the Met Gala, among other events. The former was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More