Simone Biles delighted after receiving husband Jonathan Owens' charming token of love

Simone Biles recently shared pictures of the token of love from her husband, Jonathan Owens. Owens currently represents the Chicago Bears in the NFL league as a safety player.

Biles shared a glimpse of the 'gift' presented by Owens on her Instagram profile. It was a Thursday special bouquet, with a short but affectionate message for the Olympic champion gymnast written on it.

Biles affectionately shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram story [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

The American gymnast previously shared a sweet moment between the couple ahead of the upcoming NFL season on her Instagram profile. The 28-year-old added a voiceover for the same, where she said,

"This guy makes me feel like the prettiest girl in the world, He makes me feel extremely loved and adored and like I'm the only girl in the world."

The Olympic champion gymnast also cheered for her husband during the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which ended up in a draw of 24-24. Biles shared a video of her affectionate moment with Owens after the match, which she captioned,

"I love youuuu"

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, will be opening the account for the Chicago Bears on September 8, when they play their first season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

When Simone Biles talked about 'ditching social media drama'

Simone Biles talks about privacy on social media [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once talked about the need to be more private on social media. The 28-year-old gymnast mentioned about the same in her conversation with Olympics.com and said,

"But this time, I feel like the culture of social media has changed so much where it's almost put me in a position of not wanting to share as much, and I've always tried to share as much so that people can relate. We could be open and honest." [19:05 onwards]

The gymnast further added,

"And now it just makes me want to, I don't know, it's not like hiding, because I don't hide away from them, but be more private, because I know how much that can affect your circle, your personal life, your spouse."

Biles had recently attended the US Open tournament, where she cheered for American tennis sensation Coco Gauff. Gauff also reciprocated the kind gesture as she thanked Biles for inspiring her towards a hard fought victory in the second round against Donna Vekic of Croatia.

