Simone Biles expresses her wish to learn new skill during her break from competitive gymnastics

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified May 30, 2025 11:10 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently expressed her desire to learn a new skill amid her break from competitive gymnastics. Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she collected four medals.

Since the Paris Olympics, Biles has been making appearances at multiple high-profile and media events, accompanying her husband on trips, and spending quality time with her family and friends. The legendary gymnast has recently visited Hong Kong to deliver a speech at the UBS’ 28th Asian Investment Conference (AIC) to address 600 young athletes while sharing her gymnastics journey.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist is keeping her fans updated about her outings in vibrant cities by sharing a few pictures on her Instagram stories. During her visit, she recently delighted in an artistic entertainment show. Mesmerized by the visuals, the gymnast shared a few videos of the artists performing high-intensity routines and wrote:

"Just," adding a series of clapping emojis.
Screenshot of Simone Biles&#039; Instagram stories.
Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram stories.

She further shared a stunning video of an artist performing a complex routine with multiple hula hoop rings and expressed her desire to learn it.

"I'll be trying this next time I get a hula hoop."
Screenshot of Biles&#039; Instagram story.
Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.

A look at Simone Biles' recent stunning appearances

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo by WireImage)
Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo by WireImage)

Simone Biles has been making stunning appearances lately at the high-profile events she is attending, including the 2025 Laureus Awards, the MET Gala, and the Kentucky Derby. At the Laureus Awards, where she earned her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, Biles was seen donning a beige and black dress that featured a black tutu and long train, with a tux top in the upper half. She paired with a simple diamond handpiece and earrings.

The gymnast also made an appearance at the TIME 100's Most Influential People annual gala on April 24 at the N.Y.C. concert hall Jazz at Lincoln Center, where she was spotted in a brown rubber lace cherry blossom mini dress. She completed the look with heels and half-hoop earrings. Sharing the pictures from the evening, she wrote:

"TIME 100 ❤️ so blessed and honored to be apart of time 100’s most influential list 🥹"
The American gymnast also attended the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, where she received the honor of Grand Marshal. For the event, she opted for a lilac minidress with shimmering crystals with a lilac hat and an OWENS" pendant necklace.

Simone Biles also attended the MET Gala and turned heads with her majestic blue dress.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
