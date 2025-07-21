Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts new Gymdog recruits shine at 2025 US Classic

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, sent support to Avery Moll and Brooke Pierson for their exceptional showcases at the 2025 US Classic before they head to the Georgia Gymnastics. Landi has been coaching the women's gymnastics squad in Georgia since the past season.

Simone Biles and Cecile Landi have worked together from 2017 till the completion of the Paris Games. The duo achieved great success on the mat, winning six Olympic and multiple world medals. Despite the latter's shift from being a coach at WCC to a co-head coach at the University of Georgia, Landi often shows her admiration for her former mentee on social media.

With Biles in attendance, the new recruits of the Gymdogs, Avery Moll and Brooke Pierson, shone at the 2025 US Classic. While Moll impressed on the vault, Pierson finished fourth in the all-around and eighth on the uneven bars and floor exercise. Landi, ready to welcome the youngsters to her team, shared the achievements of both and sent love and support to them.

"Congratulations to our upcoming freshman Brooke for fantastic results at the US Classic! 4th AA, 8th UB & FX, Qualified to Championships."

In another story, the former French gymnast wrote:

"Congrats Avery on the great showing at the US Classic! Can't wait to have you with the team in a few short weeks"

Cecile Landi shows support to new recruits; Instagram - @cecilelandi

Landi made it to the 1996 Summer Olympics with the French National team. She could only compete in the qualification round, as an eighth-place finish didn't secure her a seat in the finals.

Cecile Landi once revealed that Simone Biles helped her perceive mental health differently

Biles at The Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles faced a significant setback at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, abruptly withdrawing from her campaign due to 'twisties'. Since then, Cecile Landi and her husband, Laurent, have been extra mindful of the athletes' mental health and even tried to talk them out of things that bothered them.

In a 2023 interview, Landi shared that Larry Nassar's abuse in USA Gymnastics also traumatized several women athletes, leaving them in vulnerable states.

"I think we try to listen a little bit more to the athletes because mental health was not real in the nineties for me. Mental health became more and more [important] in the past five years, I would say, with the scandal in USA Gymnastics and all those athletes that were abused, that’s when we saw that it did affect them way more than we ever thought. "I think it’s more on a daily basis, being mindful and careful on the girls’ body language. We see them every day, so we can tell when something is off. It has definitely been a big change, and Simone has opened my eyes on a lot of things." (via Olympics.com)

Simone Biles earned her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year this year and two awards at the ESPYs.

