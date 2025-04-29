Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens drops sweet 2-word reaction to Olympian’s Netflix Queue shoot dump

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, reacted to the Olympian's photo dump from the Netflix Queue shoot. Biles has been away from gymnastics for a while, but she is continuing to bask in the glory of her successes.

Simone Biles is a common fixture in various publications and sports organizations' honorees lists. Especially after her Paris Olympic successes, winning three golds and a silver, she has bagged honors like Sports Illustrated's World Sportsperson of the Year, and Laureus' World Sportswoman of the Year. She was recently named in Time's 100 most influential list as well.

Shortly after, the Netflix Queue welcomed the two-time Olympian to a glamorous photoshoot as the issue 20 cover story was about Biles' newest docuseries, 'Simone Biles Rising'. The 11-time Olympic medalist flaunted her curls and posed wearing different outfits. She picked a couple of photos from the campaign and posted on her Instagram handle, pairing with a Spotify screenshot featuring Drake's song 'Life is Good'.

The picture series drew the attention of Biles' husband and football safety, Owens, who showed support by commenting:

"My baby"

Owens supports his wife with a lovingly comment; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles attended the Time 100 Impact Award in New York City on April 24, 2025. She turned up the glamour in a golden-and-black patterned mini dress for the red carpet event. Alongside posting photos from the night, the gymnast also showed gratitude to Time for the major honor.

"TIME 100 so blessed and honored to be apart of time 100’s most influential list"

Simone Biles and her husband took their long-awaited honeymoon in South Africa in February 2025. After returning, Biles flew to the Bahamas for a girls' trip.

Simone Biles recently described an unpleasant Uber experience she had on her way back home

Biles at the Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles may be a global icon, but she is not unfamiliar with mundane struggles. Recently, on her way home, she booked an Uber, wishing for a decent ride, but the driver turned out to be absurd. Describing the incident on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Not my Uber driver yelling at me, but when he sees my neighborhood, he starts 'complimenting how nice the houses are.' & when he drops me off, he said 'I'm so happy you live here and not in those scary places' boy wtf! Literally 0 stars for you buoy"

Biles recently met up with her rival and the most decorated Brazilian gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, at the soccer game between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid.

