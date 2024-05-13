Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens pen heartfelt messages for their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day

Gymnastic icon Simone Biles extended heartfelt wishes for her mother, Nellie Biles, and mother-in-law, Arthurine Cannon on Mother's Day. Biles' husband Jonathan Owens too chimed in to wish his mother on the special day.

Simone Biles drifted away from her biological mother but fortunately landed with her adoptive parents Ronald and Nellie Biles', who are her biological grandparents. Along with her sister Adria Biles, she was adopted from foster care at the age of six. Soon after, she recognized her penchant for gymnastics following a trip to the gymnasium with her family.

The owner of the World Champions Centre, where Biles and several other US athletes train, Nellie Biles, sold her nursing home business to set WCC up. For her sacrifice to give the Olympian a life worth cherishing and unending support in Biles' gymnastic endeavors, Nellie Biles received a heartwarming write-up on Mother's Day from her daughter Simone Biles.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old posted a picture from her wedding day, in which the mom-daughter duo captured a lovely moment. The caption reads:

"happy mothers day. cheers to being the girlboss that you are. I love you so much!"

Simone Biles with her mom on her wedding day

On the other hand, Biles didn't miss appreciating her mother-in-law Arthurine Cannon on the special day. The two have been on family trips, and Cannon has supported her Olympian daughter-in-law throughout. In another Instagram story, she posted a picture from her wedding day, embracing Cannon.

"happy mother's day to the best mother in law. thanks for giving me my best friend for life," Biles wrote.

Simone Biles and Cannon shares her wedding day

Jonathan Owens also shared his love for his mother in his Instagram story. The Chicago Bears player posted his wedding photo, sharing the frame with his mom.

"Happy Mother's Day," he penned.

Jonathan Owens with his mom on his wedding day

Simone Biles took help from her mom to plan her wedding

2021 InStyle Awards At The Getty Center

Biles and Owens had started dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. In April 2023, the couple tied their nuptial knots and celebrated with family and friends in a social ceremony in May. In an interview with People, the 7x Olympic medalist said that her mother had a pivotal role to play in making all the wedding arrangements.

"She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us. We are so excited to celebrate with our close circle, and she's a big part of that."

She further shared that her mom, Nellie Biles, is the one she runs to for advice.

"My mom gives me advice on everything ... I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like."