Simone Biles and Olivia Dunne react to Zoe Miller's stunning photos after announcing retirement from elite gymnastics

Days after announcing her retirement from elite gymnastics, gymnast Zoe Miller, Simone Biles' US gymnastics teammate, stunned her fellow gymnasts with a pair of photos on social media. Biles and Olivia Dunne were among the first to comment.

Zoe Miller had a good end to 2023 after she secured two golds (uneven bars and team) at the 2023 Pan American Games. She was also a part of the silver medal-winning US women's gymnastics team at the 2022 Pan American Championships.

Soon after an injury-plagued 2023, resulting from a concussion she faced during training, Biles' teammate drew a line to her elite career to fully recover from a shoulder injury and get ready for college. She penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram account to extend gratitude to everyone who has been a part of her incredible journey.

LSU Tigers welcomed Miller for the 2025-28 season. After signing the Letter of Intent in November last year, Simone Biles' younger compatriot posed for the Tigers team in her debut LSU photoshoot.

In an Instagram post recently, she posted a couple of pictures featuring her in a casual outfit. She coupled a pair of denim shorts with a subtle green tube top and accessorized it with gold jewelry on her neck.

This post caught the eye of 7x Olympic medalist Simone Biles and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Biles commented:

"THAT GIRL," accompanied by fire emojis.

Simone Biles' comment on Zoe Miller's post

Dunne, the LSU gymnast who anchored her Tigers team to the first NCAA title, chimed in:

"her"

Olivia Dunne's comment under Zoe Miller's post

The original post of Miller reads:

"me again!"

Zoe Miller takes inspiration from Simone Biles

At the age of 9, Miller moved to Texas to train at the World Champions Center along with the 17-year-old Biles. She has since formed a strong connection with her older peer Biles. In an interview with ChinaDaily.com, the 18-year-old appreciated Biles for playing a pivotal role in her life.

"I think I admire her human qualities more than her gymnastics. Just because I know her on a way deeper level than most people do. She's very humble and she's very caring and is always looking out for me," Zoe Miller said.

On competition days, Zoe Miller and Simone Biles engage in fun GRWM sessions, which became more apparent when Biles started posting the videos on her TikTok handle.