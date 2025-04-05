Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens stepped out for date night as both of them are currently enjoying their career downtime. Biles has not performed since the Gold Over America tour, and the latter last played during the 2024 NFL season.

Simone Biles, 28, was a regular on the NFL field, watching her husband play in his first season with the Chicago Bears. She cheered him on from the sidelines, even on Thanksgiving, as the Bears locked horns with the Detroit Lions.

After the Bears' last match against the Green Bay Packers in January, Owens and the Olympian left for their South African honeymoon. They experienced the wilderness, delved into delicious delicacies, and enjoyed a chopper ride and the view from Table Mountain.

Biles and Owens continue to draw attention to their romance as they enjoy their time off. In a recent Instagram story, the 30-time World Championships medalist donned a long Balenciaga jacket shirt, paired with long boots, and her husband joined her in a brownish t-shirt and ripped denims for 'date night'.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens stepped out for date night; Instagram - @simonebiles

In the following story, the Olympian shared a picture of a packed NBA arena as they enjoyed the thrilling match-up between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Biles and Owens attend an NBA match; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens have been married since 2023 but, due to their busy schedules, haven't been able to spend a lot of time in each other's company until now. They have been building a mansion in Texas and will soon be moving in after the construction is completed.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will have a new addition to the family later this year

Biles and Owens at the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has two French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, the 'fur babies' who have been through the Olympian's thick and thin. After marrying Owens, the Olympian welcomed the latter's pet, Zeus, extending their family to five.

As per recent news, the couple will adopt a Regal Empire Doberman later in 2025. The Instagram story of the veteran-operated kennel read:

"Congratulations to @jowens and @simonebiles. They will be getting their Regal Empire Doberman later this year!!!!’

The NFL safety reshared the story and confirmed the news with crossed-fingers emojis.

Biles was a dominant force at the 2024 Paris Games, winning gold medals in the team, all-around, and vault. She also won silver on the floor exercise, behind Rebeca Andrade.

