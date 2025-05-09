Simone Biles shows off her favorite set of nails as she enjoys gymnastics downtime

Simone Biles flaunted her white-tip manicured nails and called them her best set to date. Biles was fresh off attending the 2025 Met Gala with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Ad

Simone Biles has been on an outing spree, attending sporting and fashion events as she is enjoying her time away from gymnastics. She began 2025 with a much-awaited honeymoon trip to South Africa and jetted off to the Bahamas with her girls after returning. While the 11-time Olympic medalist and her husband are waiting to shift to their new Texas home after the final touches, they are attending several star-studded events.

Biles was an attendee at the 151st edition of the 2025 Kentucky Derby and the Met Gala. Following these events, she shouted out to her nail stylist and showed off her favorite set of manicured nails on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"probably my favorite nail set so far. my dawg Lucky!!"

Simone Biles shows off her nails; Instagram - @simonebiles

In a recent post, she donned a white dress with embellishments, and her husband sported a simple look, encompassing a black pair of denims and a grey jacket for the Met Gala after-party at the Crane Club.

Ad

"Met after hours"

At the main Met event, Biles graced the red carpet in a blue diamond-studded taffeta mini dress with a white collared neckline. Her dress, designed by Harbison Studio, had a cathedral-length train with appliqué, a creation in line with the theme, 'Superfine: Tayloring Black Style'.

Her husband, the NFL safety of the Chicago Bears, turned up the glamour in a monochrome fit by Deija & Kola. He accessorized with diamond rings and carried a Zeedivea Signet cane to the Met.

Ad

Simone Biles expressed her feelings about receiving the honor of being the announcer of the 'Riders Up' call at the Kentucky Derby

Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles attended the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs for the first time. Besides being one of the celebrity attendees, she was bestowed with a major role: 'Riders Up' call announcer. Ahead of the event, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared her feelings, saying:

Ad

"I'm not that nervous. Everyone's making me seem like I should be nervous, but I'm not. So, maybe I should be!"

The 'Riders Up' call was made 19 minutes before the race got underway. The first leg of the iconic Triple Crown witnessed Simone Biles turning heads in a purple dress and hat, coordinated with Owens.

Biles received the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year award by Laureus Sports for her massive accomplishments in the Olympic season. She was also named the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated at the end of 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More