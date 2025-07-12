Simone Biles shows off special painting from unique date night experience with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, engaged in painting canvases as they enjoyed date night in their hometown, Houston. The couple came fresh off a vacation in Belize.

Simone Biles had last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won a silver and three gold medals, becoming the oldest gymnast to win the all-around title since 1952. She had multiple appearances at the NFL, supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, as he played for the Chicago Bears. The couple enjoyed plenty of date nights during their stay in Chicago and even took their honeymoon trip to South Africa after Valentine's Day.

Enjoying career downtime, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently experienced a unique date night setup with canvases and paintbrushes, as posted in the former's Instagram stories. The couple unveiled their inner artists in a place in Houston where they are building their new home.

In the first picture, Owens was seen posing with a blank canvas in front of him.

"date night @jowens"

The following picture was of a graffiti wall, featuring artworks of Space City Art Kreations. Biles then clinked beer pong glasses with one of her acquaintances, followed by a blank canvas, captioning:

"Before"

Biles and Owens' date night; Instagram - @simonebiles

As she progressed with her artwork, she wrote:

"During!!!! okay okay"

She posted the final product, which featured a beach scene with 'Owens' written on it in white.

"After"

Biles and Owens' date night; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and her husband spent a vacation in Belize a few days ago. They turned heads in beautiful beachwear and even enjoyed delectable food and scenery. The eleven-time Olympic medalist holds an additional citizenship of the Central American country since her mother, Nellie Biles, hails from there.

Simone Biles has been vocal about being unsure of her 2028 Los Angeles appearance

Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has had great success on the global stage, etching her name as the most decorated gymnast of all time. After her Paris Olympic heroics, the 28-year-old shared that her body has been aging, and her upcoming plan might not include competing at the Los Angeles Olympics.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens)], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me. Whether on the [gymnastics] apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that. But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris." she said in an L’Equipe interview.

Biles won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth year in 2025. She capped the 2024 season with the Sportsperson of the Year honor.

