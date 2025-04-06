Simone Biles and sister Adria pose for mirror selfie amid 'quick trip'

Simone Biles recently shared a picture of herself and her younger sister, Adria Biles, via her Instagram story. The artistic gymnast was dressed in a grey-colored hoodie, black leggings, and white athletic shoes, whereas her sister wore a similar athleisure outfit, donning a white hoodie, black cargo pants, and white sneakers.

Simone shared a mirror selfie with her younger sibling, Adria, capturing their camaraderie. She shared their picture through her Instagram story and captioned it as:

“quick trip 🤍🤍”

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story | Credits: IG/simonebiles

Biles has cemented her legacy in the history of gymnastics by winning eleven Olympic medals, including seven gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. Along with her notable Olympic feats, she has 30 World Championships medals, 23 of which are gold.

Biles' younger sister, Adria Biles, competed as an elite artistic gymnast through her high school. Both sisters spent the initial few years in the foster care system as their biological mother was unable to support them due to her alcoholism and drug addiction.

Later, they were adopted by their maternal grandfather and grandmother, Ronald and Nellie Biles. The sisters also have two other siblings who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, with Ronald Biles' sister, as she adopted them. Simone is also an advocate for children and is a national ambassador for Friends of the Children, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower foster care children.

Adria Biles reflects on Simone Biles' impact on her growth and development

Ronald Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles, and Adria Biles at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - Source: Getty

Following her sister's footsteps, Adria Biles commenced her journey in the sport from a young age and competed at elite-level gymnastics. However, after pursuing it for a decade, the younger sibling decided to leave the sport. Through one of her Instagram posts, Adria expressed her heartfelt sentiments for her elder sister, Simone Biles. She wrote,

“the little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into. you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister 🤍”

Simone has become one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time and earned multiple accolades throughout her prominent career. In 2022, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. She has also won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award three times.

