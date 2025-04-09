Simone Biles turns up the glamor in black dress and special ring while posing for mirror selfie

Simone Biles posed for a glamorous mirror selfie in a one-shoulder black dress, flaunting her bright yellow phone cover. Biles has been enjoying her time away from the gymnastics mat, spending time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, attending events, and awaiting the final look of their new house.

Biles has not participated in any gymnastics events in the 2025 season. Rather, she took a long-overdue honeymoon vacation with her husband and enjoyed the wildlife and landscapes of South Africa. She even vacationed with her friends in the Bahamas, trying water sports.

The 28-year-old recently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She donned a one-shoulder black dress, and her subtle makeup and well-brushed hair sat perfectly with the outfit.

Simone Biles stuns in a mirror selfie; Instagram - @simonebiles

The previous day, the Olympic gold medalist posted a college on her story as she jetted off to another location, which she did not specify. The collage had a mirror selfie, a laptop screen playing the NCAA Basketball Championships finals between Florida Gators and Houston Rockets, the view from the flight window, and her pair of sneakers as she sat with her legs folded.

Biles sat out of the competition for more than a year to address her mental health troubles. She returned at the 2023 US Classic, continuing her excellence to take her sixth World all-around title that year. At the Paris Games, she bagged three gold and a silver medal.

Simone Biles recently appealed to fans for showing support to the non-profit organization Make-A-Wish

Biles at the 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Make-A-Wish has been making a difference by granting children with acute illnesses their heart's desire to meet their favorite celebrities. Serving children from ages 3 to 17, the organization is functional in around 50 countries. Simone Biles also met several children who idolized her and wished to meet her during their low times.

In a recent Instagram post, the 30-time World medalist voiced a message for her fans to encourage them to support Make-A-Wish, saying:

"Hi, I'm Simone Biles, and I'm proud to be a friend of Make A Wish. This world wish month, I'm partnering with Make A Wish to help grant more life changing wishes to children with critical illness. I try to support the foundation and children's wishes whenever possible as I know how impactful it can be for so many. You can help make a wish come true too. Find out about all the different ways you can become a wish maker at wishmaker.org. Together, we can make a difference.”

Simone Biles bagged several laurels, like the Sportswoman of the Year by Laureus Sports and Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former US President Joe Biden.

