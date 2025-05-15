"Small tweaks here & there would get us to the top"- Dani Busboom Kelly weighs in on Nebraska Volleyball team's culture and mindset

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about the culture in the Nebraska Volleyball team. The former Husker turned coach shared that she was impressed by the team's spirit and camaraderie among its members.

Busboom Kelly took over as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after coach John Cook retired from the position after 25 years. As she took over head coach duties, Dani Busboom Kelly received the support of the players and shared how she has been able to make important decisions for the team with the upcoming NCAA season in foresight.

Moreover, as coach John Cook retired, no Nebraska Volleyball player entered the transfer portal. Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the team's culture and camaraderie in an appearance in the first episode of the original series 'The Epicenter'. She shared how the team's culture has been really fun to watch, and all the members were highly motivated individuals who aimed to improve with every session.

Furthermore, Dani Busboom Kelly stated that she believes a couple of changes would help the team to reach the top.

"The culture has been really fun to watch, and you never really know what you are going to walk into, and it's been really great to see this team really love each other and really be collaborative and work through things that you might need to work through. There's not a ton of change, to be honest. It's more of putting a stamp on it, making it my own. This team knows how hard it is to get to that moment, and small tweaks here and there would get us to the top," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly on the Nebraska Volleyball team's morale after missing the NCAA Championship title by a small margin

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the Nebraska Volleyball team's morale after missing the NCAA Championship title by a close margin in an interview with the I-80 club. She shared that the team has been on a mission to win the NCAA Championship title after heartbreaking exits in the last two years.

Moreover, the former Husker turned coach shared that their determination was visible in the way they train and communicate with each other.

"They're really hungry and winning is like at the top of their brain, and you know, I think they are on a mission after the last two years it is to change the outcome. You could tell it with the way they train, the way they're communicating with each other, watching film that they're on a mission for sure, and the depth is really incredible," she said.

The 40-year-old hoped to make the right decisions for the Nebraska Volleyball team and push the team to its best in the upcoming season.

