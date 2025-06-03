"Some happy tears this morning"- Anna Hall pens an emotional message after historic heptathlon performance  

Anna Hall penned an emotional message and expressed her thoughts after putting forward an incredible performance in the women's heptathlon at the Götzis, Austria. The American athlete set a new meet record with a score of 7032 points and in the process equaled the second highest score in the history of the sport to join Swedish athlete Carolina Klüft.

After finishing fifth at the Olympic games in Paris, Anna Hall took some time off and returned to training with the aim of improving her performance as well as the dominating in the 2025 season. She made her outdoor season debut at the Razorback Invitational followed by an appearance in Grand Slam Track where she won the bronze medal in the 400mH and silver medal in the 400m.

She then competed in her first heptathlon event since the Paris Olympics at the Hypomeeting Götzis and went on to register the second highest score in history which stands behind the record set by the legendary athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Anna Hall refletced on her journey and shared that she is finally processing the remarkable achievement. The American athlete thanked everyone who believed in her and encouraged her during tough moments.

"Some happy tears this morning, i think it’s finally processing🥹 what a blessing (and test) this journey has been so far. Thank you to my village and everyone who believed. Never taking these moments for granted again!" she wrote.

Furthermore, she quoted a Bible Verse in her caption:

“i sought the Lord and He delivered me from all my fears. those who look to Him are radiant and their faces are never covered in shame - psalm 34:4-5."

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

