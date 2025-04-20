Stephen Nedoroscik drops emotional two-word reaction as Emma Slater bids goodbye to DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik shared an emotional reaction on pro-dancer Emma Slater's latest post about the last day of the DWTS tour. This tour ended on April 19, 2025, and was held at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ad

Nedoroscik became associated with DWTS after his staunch Paris Olympics campaign, which saw him score the highest in the team all-around event, which helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the Olympic Games for the first time in 16 years. He also bagged a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Following this, he accepted the show's proposal and ended up in the fourth place in the finals on November 26, 2024. He then reunited with the DWTS team on the show's tour, which commenced on January 7 and concluded on April 19. One of the pro dancers, Slater, uploaded pictures of the team on Instagram from the last day of the show and penned an emotional note in the caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"Last show today 🥹 really feeling the vibes. Love these people so much 🩷🙌🏻 Let’s have a great show and send it off with a 💥 #DWTS woohoo!!!!!"

Ad

This made Nedoroscik emotional, who expressed himself with a two-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Last Hooray😭🫶🏻"

Nedoroscik’s comment on Instagram

The American gymnast was paired with Rylee Arnold in the show. However, her journey ended early after she sustained an ankle injury while rehearsing.

Ad

Rylee Arnold pens a heartwarming note for the gymnast

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold delivered several staunch performances on the DWTS stage and made it to the show's finale. Shortly after they were selected for the finals, Arnold penned a heartfelt note for the gymnast on social media. She uploaded a video of the moment when their qualification for the final round was announced and expressed her excitement in the caption.

Ad

She wrote that it was a dream come true for her, and her little self would be proud of her. Along with this, she also opened up about her bond with Nedoroscik, calling herself the 'luckiest' to be paired with him.

“Made it to the finale of DWTS!!! I don't know how to put into words the way I felt when I knew we had made it to the finale cause it was truly so special! Dancing with the stars was always my goal growing up, I had always imagined becoming a pro, getting to dance a freestyle, or even winning the show and the fact that in a week I'll be competing in the finals on my second season of dancing with the stars is truly something that I will ALWAYS remember and hold so close to my heart!!! I just know for a fact that little Rylee is looking at where we are now with the biggest smile on her face and it's so surreal getting to accomplish my biggest dream!!!” Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner said.

Ad

She added:

“I'm the luckiest to have Stephen Nedoroscik on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! Now let's go kill the finale!!!!”

Ad

Along with performing at the DWTS tour, Stephen Nedoroscik was also the co-host of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More