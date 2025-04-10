Stephen Nedoroscik & Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner react to choreographer Ezra Sosa’s journey tied to iconic theatre

Two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten recently shared their thoughts on Ezra Sosa's Instagram post, which featured his heartfelt note. The professional Latin dancer, Sosa, expressed his thoughts on his successful journey at the Dolby Theatre in California.
Sosa is a three-time BYU national Pre-Teen Latin Champion and has trained with World Champions Goran Nordin and Victor Dasilva and Latin World Champion Ricardo Cocci, along with other notable dancing personalities. Through his Instagram post, Sosa shared his journey of growth and success at the Dolby Theatre and concluded with a note of gratitude. His inspirational post received responses from Nedoroscik and Bersten. The gymnastics icon Nedoroscik added,
“What an amazing journey, be proud Ez!!”
The professional Latin and ballroom dancer Bersten mentioned,
“Crushing it ez ❤️”
Through his Instagram post, Sosa expressed,
“The first time I performed on the Dolby Theatre stage, I was 14 years old…✨auditioning for America’s Got Talent my eyes were wide and hopeful. At 18, I walked through those doors again making So You Think You Can Dance, and that changed my life forever. To having a career highlight and performing at the Oscars, and now…Selling out the Dolby Theatre for two nights on tour!”
The Worcester native, Nedoroscik, participated in the 33rd season of the reality dance show “Dancing with the Stars” with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Rylee Arnold and concluded the show with a fourth-place finish. The notable gymnast is currently the co-host of the 2025 DWTS Live Tour.
Stephen Nedoroscik shares his thoughts on the difficulty level of the Pommel Horse
The prominent gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is a pommel horse specialist and has won numerous accolades throughout his career. He won a gold medal in the pommel horse event at the 2021 World Championships. During his appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the gymnast shared his thoughts on the apparatus. He mentioned,
“The pommel horse is really tricky because you can be off by a millimeter and that's enough to fall, hurt yourself. You have to know the strength, balance and track the physics of your body. I got really good at it in high school and it got me into college all the way to the Olympics. It's just been such a great journey,” he shared [1:17 onwards]
The gymnast also won the gold medal at the team event in the 2023 Pan American Games. He is also a two-time NCAA national champion in pommel horse and a four-time US National Champion.