Stephen Nedoroscik & Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner react to choreographer Ezra Sosa’s journey tied to iconic theatre

Two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten recently shared their thoughts on Ezra Sosa's Instagram post, which featured his heartfelt note. The professional Latin dancer, Sosa, expressed his thoughts on his successful journey at the Dolby Theatre in California.

Ad

Sosa is a three-time BYU national Pre-Teen Latin Champion and has trained with World Champions Goran Nordin and Victor Dasilva and Latin World Champion Ricardo Cocci, along with other notable dancing personalities. Through his Instagram post, Sosa shared his journey of growth and success at the Dolby Theatre and concluded with a note of gratitude. His inspirational post received responses from Nedoroscik and Bersten. The gymnastics icon Nedoroscik added,

“What an amazing journey, be proud Ez!!”

Ad

Trending

The professional Latin and ballroom dancer Bersten mentioned,

“Crushing it ez ❤️”

Screenshot of Ezra Sosa's Instagram post featuring Stephen Nedoroscik's and Alan Bersten's comments | Credits: IG/ezra.sosa

Through his Instagram post, Sosa expressed,

Ad

“The first time I performed on the Dolby Theatre stage, I was 14 years old…✨auditioning for America’s Got Talent my eyes were wide and hopeful. At 18, I walked through those doors again making So You Think You Can Dance, and that changed my life forever. To having a career highlight and performing at the Oscars, and now…Selling out the Dolby Theatre for two nights on tour!”

Ad

Ad

The Worcester native, Nedoroscik, participated in the 33rd season of the reality dance show “Dancing with the Stars” with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Rylee Arnold and concluded the show with a fourth-place finish. The notable gymnast is currently the co-host of the 2025 DWTS Live Tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his thoughts on the difficulty level of the Pommel Horse

Stephen Nedoroscik at the The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The prominent gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is a pommel horse specialist and has won numerous accolades throughout his career. He won a gold medal in the pommel horse event at the 2021 World Championships. During his appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the gymnast shared his thoughts on the apparatus. He mentioned,

Ad

“The pommel horse is really tricky because you can be off by a millimeter and that's enough to fall, hurt yourself. You have to know the strength, balance and track the physics of your body. I got really good at it in high school and it got me into college all the way to the Olympics. It's just been such a great journey,” he shared [1:17 onwards]

Ad

The gymnast also won the gold medal at the team event in the 2023 Pan American Games. He is also a two-time NCAA national champion in pommel horse and a four-time US National Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More