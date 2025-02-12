Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to choreographer Daniella Karagach’s remark about seeing Olympian 'in his element' every night amid DWTS Live Tour

The two-time Olympic medalist, Stephen Nedoroscik, is grabbing plenty of eyeballs for his association with the “Dancing with the Stars” Live Tour 2025. He recently shared his cheerful reaction to professional dancer and choreographer Daniella Karagach's comments on his gymnastic routine.

The two-time NCAA Pommel Horse Champion competed in the 33rd season of DWTS with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold. She is an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer. They claimed the fourth position in the reality competition show. Lately, Nedoroscik has been busy performing his gymnastic routines during the live Tour and inspired words of praise from Karagach who was watching him from backstage.

The competitive dancer shared her thoughts on Nedoroscik's gymnastics routine mentioning:

“Pretty cool seeing @stephen_nedoroscik in his element every night 👑🙌 #pommelhorseguy #dwts”

To which the four-time USA Pommel Horse Champion replied:

“It’s amazing to see you in your element every night too 🙌🏻”

The 2025 Live Tour of Dancing with the Stars is filled with professional dancers including Karagach, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold, and Pasha Pashkov.

With the Live Tour, the attendees can enjoy the incredible dance routines from notable dancers, including the gymnastic performances given by Nedoroscik, who is the 2021 World Pommel Horse Champion and 2021 World Championship gold-medalist. During his collegiate career, Nedoroscik represented the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his take on his journey to DWTS spotlight

Stephen Nedoroscik became the first male gymnast to participate in the DWTS series. He is also one of the co-hosts of the 2025 Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour. During his appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast, the Olympic gymnast talked about the beginning of his DWTS journey.

“I was still training because I had an individual competition coming up. And I was like 'a lot is happening right now they want me to answer this the night before pommel horse finals and I was like holy c**p', I have to think about it and I was super hesitant at first because I don't dance. I was like this is a chance for someone who's never danced who probably sucks at dancing to just do it," he said [37:55 onwards]

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed that he was initially uncertain regarding his participation in the show but decided to sign up for it and compete. He also shared that he is “loving” how his involvement has turned out to be. Last year, he also competed in the Baku World Cup, during which he co-won gold alongside Taiwanese artistic gymnast Lee Chih-kai.

