Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold pens heartwarming note for her sister's birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared a series of heartfelt wishes for her sister, Brynley Arnold McGinnis, on her birthday. Arnold has three elder sisters, namely Lindsay, Jensen, and Brynley Arnold.

Arnold was recently a part of the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7; however, she had to leave early as she sustained an ankle injury during her rehearsals. Following that, she has been sharing several updates about her off-stage shenanigans, and most recently, she shared a series of heartwarming birthday wishes for her sister.

Arnold took to her Instagram stories, and in the very first update, she shared a picture with Brynley, where they were seen posing in a stadium. The 19-year-old added a cute note that read:

"Happy birthday to my bestie, my twin, and my sister @brynleyarnold she is the very best🥹🫶🏻"

In the next story, Rylee shared another picture of them posing in a car and penned a wholesome note in the caption that read:

"She is so inspiring, kind, beautiful and just someone I look up to everyday she is my biggest supporter and always there for me whenever I need her!!! If you know @brynleyarnold you LOVE her!!!❤️‍🔥"

Following this, Arnold uploaded a picture of her sister sitting on the hospital bed and praised her for being a great mother to her kids. She wrote:

"The most amazing mom to Quincy and rez and they are just so lucky to have her. I love her😭❤️🥹.."

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner shared more updates on her Instagram story, wishing the best for her sister on her 25th birthday. Here are the stories:

The American gymnast met Arnold after they were paired for season 33 of the Dancing with the Stars show in September 2024. The duo put up stunning performances during the show and reached the finals; however, they fell short of earning a podium finish, ending up in fourth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik penned an adorable note for dance partner Rylee Arnold after the DWTS tour

The DWTS tour ended on April 19 after being hosted in 68 cities, and its last segment took place in Illinois. Stephen Nedoroscik co-hosted the tour, and shortly after its conclusion, he uploaded an adorable post on Instagram, adding a heartfelt caption for the entire team and his dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

He extended his gratitude towards her for her support and for being a great friend to him. Along with this, he also made his feelings known about not having a real last dance together, as her journey was cut short due to her injury. Expressing his hope to have the last dance together, he wrote:

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

He added:

“Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together."

Stephen Nedoroscik rose to fame after his exceptional performances at the Paris Olympics, where he helped his team win an Olympic medal for the first time in 16 years. He clocked the highest score in the team all-around event, leading his team to win a bronze medal. Along with this, he also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

