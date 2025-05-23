Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold makes feelings known as show welcomes new celebrity star for upcoming season

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, reacted to social media personality Alix Earle's addition to the Dancing With the Stars roster in the 34th edition. Arnold was Nedoroscik's dance partner in the 33rd season, where they advanced to the final four but narrowly missed a podium finish.

Stephen Nedoroscik, who won bronze in the team and individual pommel horse event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was the first celebrity to join the DWTS roster last season. He danced and won hearts through the rounds with his partner, Rylee Arnold, eventually earning a fourth-place finish in the finals. The pair then graced the DWTS tour stage as co-host and dancer, respectively, but towards the end, Rylee suffered an ankle sprain and ended her exploit prematurely.

Now, as the 34th season of the dancing reality show nears, the professional dancer expressed excitement about social media personality Alix Earle's update as she became the second celebrity to join the roster in the upcoming season.

She captioned her Instagram story as:

"Welcome to the fam @alix_earle I'm way too excited!!!"

Nedoroscik's dance partner expresses excitement about new celebrity participant; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

Rylee Arnold is currently enjoying a Norwegian vacation with her boyfriend and USC Trojans football tight end, Walker Lyons. The couple spent quality time in picturesque locations, indulged in delectable food, and posed in colorful fits. Arnold shared a carousel of pictures with some of their trip highlights.

In the caption, Arnold made a unique admission, saying:

"Fun fact we ate reindeer!🇳🇴✨"

The caption drew a hilarious reaction from Stephen Nedoroscik, who commented:

"Will this affect Christmas?"

Nedoroscik was a collegiate athlete at the Pennsylvania State University, where he won two National titles on the pommel horse.

Stephen Nedoroscik once shared how he and Rylee Arnold bonded over songs during drives

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Nedoroscik didn't have a background in dancing when he stepped on the dance floor at Dancing With the Stars. It is with Rylee Arnold's help that the Olympian learned different dance styles during his competition days at DWTS. After qualifying for their semi-finals in November 2024, the pair sat for a candid conversation with Access Hollywood.

Stephen Nedoroscik shared how their bond developed with vibing to songs when Arnold drove him to the sets since he was unable to do so due to his eyesight issues.

"I don't have a license. I'm not technically banned from driving, but as someone who is very sensitive to sunlight to the point where I can't see in the sunlight, and the fact I don't have depth perception, I don't think driving is a good idea. So Riley drives me to rehearsal and we have fantastic times in there."

He added:

"We vibe out to songs. She shows me new music because she jokes I don't know any music. We haven't done karaoke. I'm a little embarrassed to sing so I don't usually but every now and then when the vibes are right, we'll start rapping or something."

Stephen Nedoroscik was the only American gymnast to win the World title on pommel horse in the 2021 edition. He also clinched the team gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

