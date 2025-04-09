Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts to gymnast's chair handstand

Rylee Arnold, Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) partner, recently reacted to an American gymnast performing an Olympian handstand on a chair. Nedoroscik is an accomplished gymnast and specialises in the pommel horse event. He represented Penn State University during his collegiate gymnastics career before representing Team USA at the Olympics.

Nedoroscik has been a part of the DWTS Live Tour for 2025, which is set to run till April 19. He is the co-host on the tour, and previously competed on the 33rd season of the show, where he partnered with Rylee Arnold.

The two-time Olympic medalist shared a bunch of pictures of his latest performance in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Nedoroscik wrote in the caption:

"coast to coast."

Arnold, who has been sidelined for the rest of the tour due to an ankle injury, shared her reaction to Nedoroscik's latest highlights of the show. Rylee Arnold praised the gymnast performing an Olympian handstand with a comment:

"The chair handstand!!! I’m impressed!!!"

Still taken from Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram (Source: @stephen_nedoroscik/Instagram)

Rylee Arnold recently announced that she would not be returning for the rest of the live tour. She injured her ankle during the show in Salt Lake City on March 27.

Stephen Nedoroscik recalls the moment he found out he went viral at the 2024 Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik with Guy Fieri at Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik had a stellar 2024 Olympic performance in Paris, winning two bronze medals at the Pommel Horse event and the Men's Team event. But that's not all he gained recognition for, as he later went viral for his bespectacled appearance online.

In an interview on the popular show known as Shawn and Andrew Podcasts, Nedoroscik recalled the moment he went viral at Paris 2024. He said (3:00 onwards):

"It's really funny because like I had no idea for a while. After I got drug tested I walked to the restaurant, only had about 15 minutes to eat food, and like I sit down I'm like trying to stuff my face because I'm like starving and then my girlfriend Tess, she's like, "Steve have you looked at your phone yet?" and I'm like "no" and she's like "You have to open your phone up right now like you are trending on Twitter" and I was like "what the heck!""

"And I opened my phone up and it was just like going crazy and I was like "what is happening in my life right now" so yeah that was a very surreal moment," Stephen Nedoroscik added.

Nedoroscik has gained a significant social media following since the 2024 Olympics, with over 700k followers on Instagram and over 400k on TikTok.

