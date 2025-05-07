Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons drops 1-word reaction as she rocks grey outfit

Two-time Olympic medalist, Stephen Nedoroscik's 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, has recently shared his thoughts on the professional Latin and ballroom dancer as she donned a grey outfit. The couple was recently in Los Cabos, Mexico, for their vacation.

Ad

The Pommel Horse specialist, Nedoroscik, participated in the 33rd season of the dance competition television series 'Dancing with the Stars' with Rylee Arnold and concluded the season with a fourth-position finish. The gold medalist from the 2021 World Championship in the Pommel horse event became the first artistic gymnast to participate in the show.

Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, is in his sophomore year with the USC Trojans football team and plays as a tight end. In 2024, he participated in eleven games and made three starts and captured six catches for 36 yards. Through his Instagram story, he shared his thoughts on professional dancer Rylee Arnold donning a grey dress as he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"absolutely 😍"

Screenshot of Walker Lyons' Instagram story | Source: IG/walkerlyons

In 2023, Walker Lyons was named to the Under Armour All-American game and received the All-American Bowl's Man of the Year honor. Apart from these, the athlete was also selected for the MaxPreps California All-State Second Team and the All-San-Joaquin Section Football Team in 2021.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik won the gold medal in the team event at the 2023 Pan American Games, which took place in Santiago, Chile.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on the mental and emotional challenges of the sport

Stephen Nedoroscik is one of the top artistic gymnasts in the men's category and has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. During his collegiate career, he was a two-time NCAA national champion on the Pommel horse. He is also a four-time USA Pommel Horse Champion and a two-time World Apparatus Cup Champion.

Ad

The artistic gymnast appeared on 'The Squeeze' podcast and shared his thoughts on going through the mental and emotional limitations of the sport.

"I think the hardest part for most athletes, including myself, is like if you fall at a big competition and now it's over... How do you pick yourself back up after that and one of the things I've always thought about like throughout my career is when I get to big stages it always takes me like a few tries to be able to do well, it's like NCAA it took me three competitions to do well," he shared. [20:20 onwards]

Ad

In 2015 and 2016, the Worcester, Massachusetts, native won the Junior Olympic National Pommel Horse title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More