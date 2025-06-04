Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of Type 1 Diabetes Checkup routine

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, shared a glimpse into her Type 1 diabetes checkup routine. Diagnosed at 15, she has frequently opened up about managing the condition while maintaining a demanding dance career.

Ad

Nedoroscik and Arnold partnered for the 33rd season of DWTS and finished in fourth place. Following the show, the duo joined for the DWTS live tour, which kicked off in January and ended last month.

As the season concluded, Stephen Nedoroscik, a four-time US pommel horse champion, is preparing for the upcoming US Championships. Meanwhile, Arnold took a short break following her injury from the tour, but was back dancing for a shoot last month.

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, June 3, Arnold shared a short video on Instagram highlighting her diabetes checkup routine. She captioned the post:

"Do these every 3 months to make sure everything is good and healthy!!🫶🏼✨"

Ad

As per Women’s Health magazine, Arnold was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 15, while she was in the middle of her dance season. Her early symptoms of diabetes were initially mistaken for the physical toll of her training. A hospital visit later revealed her high blood sugar level, and she was hospitalized for three days. During that period, she questioned her future in dance.

Despite Type 1 diabetes, Arnold has remained committed to her passion for dance and continues to inspire many. She received a heartfelt message from a fan praising her journey and determination.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik pens a note for Rylee Arnold following DWTS Tour

Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! - Source: Getty

After the DWTS show, the duo joined the DWTS Live tour. Stephen Nedoroscik co-hosted the show alongside Emma Slater. After the end of the tour, Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the entire cast. In a special mention for Arnold, he wrote:

Ad

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet.

"Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together,” he added.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik joined the DWTS show after his impressive run at the Paris Olympics, where he won two bronze medals, one in the men’s pommel horse and another in the men’s team gymnastics event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More