Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend drops 3-word reaction to gymnast's impressive arm stand

Former gymnast Tess McCracken, the girlfriend of Stephen Nedoroscik, recently shared her thoughts on his latest gymnastic skill. McCracken expressed her views on Nedoroscik's Instagram post, which featured his 15-second one-arm handstand.

Ad

McCracken completed her collegiate career in gymnastics at Pennsylvania State University. The AAI Award nominee MaCracken earned three event titles on balance beam and uneven bars events. The pommel horse specialist Nedoroscik recently shared an Instagram post that included his fifteen-second one-arm handstand. His girlfriend, McCracken, expressed her views, mentioning,

“You really said 🤸”

To which the World Championship gold medalist replied,

“@tess.mccracken believe it or not that emoji was actually inspired by this post”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Tess McCracken's comment on Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram post| Credits: IG/@stephen_nedoroscik

Tess McCracken qualified for Junior Olympic Nationals three times and received training from elite gymnastics coaches Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi. In 2015, she concluded level 10 Regionals with a second position in the beam event and sixth position in the all-around event.

Ad

The four-time U.S. national champion gymnast Nedoroscik shared the Instagram post regarding his skill achievement, mentioning,

“15 second one arm handstand!! A 10 second one arm handstand has been a side goal of mine since 2021 when I was in a cast. The first tour stop I started to practice them was in Columbus on Feb 7th, and I set a new record today here in Columbus 🤯. Such a cool full circle moment as we enter the “bonus round” and woah has time flown”

Ad

Ad

The prominent gymnast has also won two NCAA Championships in the pommel horse apparatus.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on his relationship with Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

The notable gymnast met Tess McCraken in 2017 during their collegiate freshman year. Nedoroscik was in the men's gymnastics team, and McCracken was a part of the women's team. During his appearance on the "Shawn & Andrew Podcasts" in November 2024, he expressed his views on his relationship and how they coordinated around his busy DWTS schedule. He mentioned,

Ad

Ad

“We were also able to bring our kitty, Kushu. We pretty much just took our normal life and brought it to LA and although I might be busy for 6 hours, 10 hours a day, whatever happens like we are still us and we still have our relationship, we make everything work,” he shared [21:05 onwards]

The gymnastics icon graduated from Penn State in 2020 with a degree in electrical engineering, whereas McCracken graduated with a master's degree in Biotechnology.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More