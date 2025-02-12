Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken shares glimpses of their time in "sub-freezing temps" of Chicago

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken shared glimpses of her time in Chicago. This comes ahead of the American gymnast's DWTS show at the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Nedoroscik and the DWTS crew recently performed at the Rosemont near Chicago held last Saturday (Feb 8) and McCracken was also present as she accompanied her boyfreind. The couple has been busy with their personal endeavors lately such as having dinner together and practicing flip sessions amid Valentine's Week.

Amidst this, McCracken took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the couple's Chicago visit. Her post also featured a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Nedoroscik, and DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa. She remarked in her caption:

"Worth every minute I spent in the sub-freezing temps"

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS Live Tour will have its next stop at the Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IOWA on Thursday, and will be followed by a stop at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Stadium on Friday. These two shows will also feature Chandler Kinney who featured along with Nedoroscik at the 33rd season of DWTS and was partnered with Brandon Armstrong.

Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartfelt note for Tess McCracken on her birthday

Nedoroscik with teammate Broody Malone on the third day of the 2024 US Olympics Gymnastics Trials (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a note for his girlfriend, Tess McCraken on the latter's 27th birthday. Nedoroscik has known McCracken since their Penn State days when they both were part of the Nittany Lions gymnastics program.

In an Instagram post, Nedorosick shared a picture with her girlfriend and also featured the bronze medal the American gymnast won at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In his post, Nedoroscik further expressed his gratitude for cheering him on through thick and thin. He also reminisced about the good times they spent last year and wrote:

"Happy golden birthday to the most amazing, beautiful, and caring girl I know. You’ve been unbelievable this year, from dealing with my competition stress to being the world loudest cheerleader, I couldn’t have done any of it without you. We saw Paris, spun the Wheel of Mythicality, and spent a surprising amount of time in the ballroom. Maybe this will be the year we stop getting carded at bars, but probably not."

Before his senior exploits, Stephen Nedoroscik had an impressive stint at the Penn State Nittany Lions where he won the 2020 CGA National Specialist of the Year and also won the pommel horse event during the 2018 Big Ten Championships.

