Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and others react at Coco Gauff beats Jessica Pegula to Wuhan Open Title

Coco Gauff added yet another feather cap to her illustrious cap as she clinched the Wuhan Open title. The American tennis sensation overcame the challenge from her teammate, Jessica Pegula, to win the WTA trophy.Gauff couldn't hold her excitement as she shared the news on her Instagram profile, along with glimpses from the tournament finals. This is her 3rd WTA 1000 victory overall.Gauff captioned her Instagram post as,&quot;Title number 11 &amp; 3rd wta 1000 trophy!!!! and it tastes so sweet! Thank you everyone for your love and your support! James 1:2-3🙏🏾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral sportspeople reacted to this victory by commenting on Gauff's Instagram post. Fellow tennis player Lauren Davis simply wrote,&quot;Congrats!! 👏&quot;French player Johan Tatlot also congratulated Coco as he commented, &quot;So proud of you champ 👏🏿💪🏿&quot; Screengrab of reaction on Coco Gauff's Instagram post [Image Source : Coco Gauff's Instagram]Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa 'Suni' Lee sent her warm regards as she posted, &quot;Queen !!!!!😍🏆🏆🏆&quot;Jade Carey also congratulated her as she wrote, &quot;A star!! congratulations ❤️❤️&quot;Hezly Rivera also expressed her joy as she added, &quot;Yesss🔥&quot;Coco Gauff was previously seen in action at the 2025 US Open. The American tennis sensation made it to the pre-quarterfinals [4th round] before losing to Japanese player Naomi Osaka.When Coco Gauff thanked Simone Biles for an important victory at US Open Coco Gauff thanks Simone Biles for her presence at US Open [Image Source : Getty]Coco Gauff once credited Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles for a crucial victory at the US Open this year. The American tennis sensation was trailing against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the initial set of the second round match.However, Simone Biles' presence at the match, along with the constant crowd support, propelled Gauff to make a strong comeback, overcoming Vekic by scores of 7-6, 6-2. Gauff thanked Biles for inspiring her to victory.In her conversation with the media after the match, Gauff revealed,&quot;Honestly, I saw her, and honestly, I don't know she's up there, but she helped me pull it out. I was just thinking like, if she can, you know, go on a 6-inch beam and do that 75, I don't know how. A little bit, just knowing her story with all the things she went through mentally, so she is an inspiration, surely, and you know, her presence definitely helps me today.&quot;In another interview with Forbes, Gauff admired how Simone Biles raised awareness about the crucial subject of athletes' mental health. In her words, “Sometimes those athletes make it seem so easy, which even though I am one and I know it’s not, but sometimes you just look at other people, and you’re like, ‘it just seems so easy to them. But it’s good to see them be vulnerable, and I can learn from it a lot.&quot;Coco Gauff is currently ranked No. 3 in women's singles. She had won the French Open tournament this year, while she won the US Open way back in 2023.