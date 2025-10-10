Suni Lee poses in new hairstyle amid rumors of retirement from Gymnastics

Suni Lee recently turned up the glamour by embracing a stunning new look during her time away from the sport. Lee was last seen participating in competition during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured a gold and two bronze medals.

Since her remarkable performance in Paris, the gymnast has been absent from the mat. She returned to training in March 2025. However, the Olympic medalist complained about her shoulders giving up after a session on the uneven bars. Amid her time away from gymnastics, the American gymnast has moved to New York and has been capitalizing on non-gymnastics opportunities, especially trying to make a mark in the fashion industry.

She is frequently seen attending fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week. Lee recently underwent a makeover and stunned in a new hairstyle, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram story. The gymnast was seen flaunting her new hairstyle while donning a casual outfit, including a black top and denims.

Suni Lee stuns in a new hairstyle. (Image from Lee's Instagram story)

After her last competition in Pairs, Lee was absent from the U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which left uncertainty in fans about her retirement. She recently shared a glimpse of herself practicing on the floor during the U.S. Olympic Trials and admitted to missing gymnastics.

"I didn’t even think that I was going to be here"- Suni Lee makes her feelings known about competing at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee attends the World Premiere of F1 The Movie in Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee once opened up about her appearance at the Paris Games, stating that although she wasn't satisfied with the results, she was proud of herself for competing at the Olympics for the second time even after facing major setbacks.

"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics,” she said. “I didn’t even think that I was going to be here. I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best." (via glamour.com from October 2024)

Lee was forced to conclude her collegiate career after facing major kidney issues.

