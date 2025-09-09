Suni Lee sends 3-word message as Naomi Osaka reflects on time in New York after US Open semifinal run

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee has reacted to Naomi Osaka’s 2025 US Open highlights. Osaka enjoyed a stellar women's singles run in New York, reaching the semifinals, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova.On September 9, after the US Open, Osaka shared about her time in New York. She posted a series of pictures, including selfies, her photo on the wall, and a snap of Townsend’s and Jelena Ostapenko’s altercation at the US Open. The tennis star captioned the post:“NY you’ve been lovely. Off to Asia now.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post caught a reaction from Lee, who commented:“ur the coolest”To which Osaka responded:“no girl that’s you 🥹❤️”Screenshot of comments (IG/Naomi Osaka)At the 2025 US Open, Osaka had her best run, making it to the semifinal, defeating Coco Gauff in the fourth round. She also played doubles, partnering ATP star Gael Monfils, though the pair fell in their opener.However, gymnast Suni Lee is now sitting out of gymnastics after her Paris Olympics run and is busy attending fashion events and beauty campaigns. The gymnast was at the Prada Paradigme global launch party held at Fotografiska New York City. She has also previously featured in the latest collection of American Eagle x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce alongside other athletes, including Azzi Fudd, Kiyan Anthony, and Drew Allar.“Let’s count them, shall we? Two golds, one silver, and three bronze” - Suni Lee on her Olympic medals2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: GettySuni Lee is a two-time Olympian who made her Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games. She secured three medals in her debut appearance, including a gold. Following her Olympic success, the gymnast joined Auburn University.Lee continued to excel in collegiate gymnastics as well, helping the Auburn Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Auburn hadn’t seen a perfect 10 since 2004 until Suni Lee posted five 10.00s in her freshman season. She was forced to end her collegiate career during her sophomore year after being diagnosed with kidney disease.However, it didn’t cast her down, as the gymnast pushed herself to make an incredible Paris Olympic comeback, again adding three more Olympic medals to her tally. Lee fought through her illness to make the Paris 2024 Olympic team.In an October 2024 interview with Glamour, the gymnast reflected on her journey and said:“I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best. I just felt absolutely amazing. And now I’ve learnt to really take everything in, and I think that’s why I’m so happy with all of my medals.“Let’s count them, shall we? Two golds, one silver, and three bronze. People are like, ‘You shouldn’t be happy. It’s a bronze medal,&quot; she says, referring to her achievements in the 2024 Olympic all-arounds and uneven bars. “But I’m like, ‘You don’t know what I’ve had to go through to get this freaking bronze medal.’”Suni Lee also won the ESPY Award for Best Comeback Athlete in 2025 for returning to the mat after battling kidney disease.